The Alliance for Good Governance says unless there is an extension from 30 to 60 or 90 days in the mobile voter registration exercise, the 9 million threshold by the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ) will not be met.

Alliance for Good Governance Executive Director, Joseph Chileshe has told ZANIS in Ndola that the organization will be engage ECZ on the matter so as to allow as many people as possible register as voters.

Mr. Chileshe said it will be unfortunate if people will not be able to get voters cards due to not having enough time to register.

“We as an organization are on behalf of other Zambians asking the ECZ to consider extending the period for the mobile voter registration exercise.

“Mind you, there are already complaints that the system is very slow although ECZ have also committed themselves to beef up man power and equipment,” Mr. Chileshe said.

He noted that in case the commission does not agree to suggestions by various stakeholders on the need to extend the period, Zambians should fully utilize the period given and ensure they register as voters.

“It is time for citizens across the country to go in numbers and register as voters. We are encouraging everyone rather than just complaining about the loop holes identified to be part of those that have endured the difficulties and register,” he said.

He also tasked Politicians to encourage their members to registrator so as to take part in the democratic dispensation by choosing their leaders.

Mr. Chileshe has on the other hand commended the ECZ for putting up a solid sensitization campaign to make sure that the general public is aware about the ongoing exercise.

He called for a spread of campaigns not only on TV and Radio but urged ECZ to utilize institutions such as ZANIS so that no one remains behind with information.

The mobile voter registration exercise commenced on November 9, 2020 and will end on December 12, 2020, while EZC is targeting to register nine million voters.