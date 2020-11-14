Finance Minister Hon. Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has said that Government remains committed to pursuing a constructive and very transparent dialogue with all its creditors including bondholders.
He emphasized that the government will not relent in its efforts to find a consensual and collaborative resolution to debt sustainability issues.
“Government is strongly committed to pursuing a constructive and very transparent dialogue with all its creditors including Bondholders to define a new cooperative and orderly process to put the debt back on a sustainable trajectory and thus be able to get out of the default situation.” Said Dr Ng’andu.
And further, the Minister has clarified that the Vice President’s statement in parliament as to whether or not Zambia will default on the payment of its coupon obligations to Euro Bond Holders has been misunderstood by some sections of the public.
The Minister holds the position that the Vice Presidents response in parliament reflected optimism that the Bond Holders would consider favourable the country’s request and continue with collaboration.
“There has been a misunderstanding on what Her Honour the Vice President said in response to a question in Parliament whether or not Zambia will default on the payment of its coupon obligations to Euro Bond Holders.
Her response reflected the optimism that the Bondholders would consider favourably our request and continue with collaboration, in which case the question of default does not arise.” said Dr Ng’andu
“However, since the decision is now known that they will not support the standstills or Consent Solicitation, and given the precarious fiscal position that requires us to treat all creditors pari-passu, Zambia would, unfortunately, have no other alternative but to accumulate arrears.” Dr Ng’andu added.
What dialogue is there to be pursued about making a loan repayment its either you can make the payment or not …look at this learned man make a fooool out of himself trying sugar-coat all this by being evasive. Everyone knows that shameless Old hen Veep is senile and you dont tell her anything she is like a granny you dont want to worry with the truth; last time she was saying telling Chilufya to account covid 19 funds with no reply only for AG office to reveal the extent of the plunder a few months later…anyone with integrity and pride would resign but not her.
Bwalya Ng’andu we all know Zambia defaulted on a Eurobond coupon payment 0n 13.09.2020 these are wireless transfers on known dates you knew these dates 10 years ago…what there to dialogue?
congratulations to Kaizer Zulu and his government for defaulting on the loan repayment despite many assurances from govt that this would not happen and that our debt was with manageable limits. may i be the first to cast a vote of NO CONFIDENCE on the PF government
Mmmmm she was very clear in saying that we won’t default.
This vice president always gives very general answers that lack research and depth. On the debt side the one who was borrowing Alex Chikwanda who without efficient supervision from his boss is at home drinking tea or anything, no sanctions whatsoever for wanton borrowing