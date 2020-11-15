Manyinga Town Council Secretary Ketty Mukonde has bemoaned the low numbers of women turning up to register as voters during the on-going voters registration exercise.

Ms Mukonde observed that the district has not registered a lot of women despite having centers with adequate manpower, able to capture 100 people per day.

She disclosed this when North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela called on her today.

‘As Manyinga we are doing very well in terms of the voters registration exercise, I am happy to report that we have the kits that are among the best performing in the country. But our concern is women are coming in small numbers as compared to men,” She said.

She noted that the district has more women who are eligible to vote than men and pledged to increase sensitization on the voter registration.

“So far since the beginning of the exercise, we have managed to register over 3,153 eligible voters as at November 13,2020.We are doing quite well our numbers keep going up because we have no challenges with the process. We have adequate staff, transport, and the kits to cater for our district,” she said.

And Northern Western permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela encouraged women to register as voters.

Mr Mangimela said women are the majority in society and hence should register as voters.

“Women are the majority in terms of our population and they are the ones who vote in numbers so let us encourage them to register,” he emphasized.

The Permanent Secretary is checking progress on the on-going voter registration exercise in Manyinga, Kabompo and Zambezi districts.