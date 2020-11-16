Muchinga Province Acting Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga has appealed to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to put up security measures at Chinsali’s airstrip.

Mr. Ng’onga said the airstrip being Chinsali receives a lot of visitors hence the need for adequate security.

He said the airstrip has no adqaute security and resident have turned it as a pathway which is also a risk to human life.

”The airstrip has become a pathway for residents in the area and has no convenient rooms in as much as it is located in the provincial headquarters which receives a lot of visitors, ” he said.

“The place is also in need of the fire tender to be on standby in case of anything because it is a reality that anything can happen at any time,” he said

The acting Permanent Secretary was speaking yesterday when a team from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) comprising of the Board and Management from Lusaka paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

And speaking earlier Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Acting Board Chairperson Patrick Nswana said the concerns raised by the provincial administration are not in agreement with the aviation rules hence measures will be put in place soon.

Mr. Nswana mentioned that luck of fire tenders and residents trespassing in the area among others, are critical to the security of the aviation sector.

” We will assess the situation on the ground and give a feedback on what is to be done to correct the situation,”he said.

Mr. Nswana further thanked the provincial administration for making sure that the Chinsali airstrip is kept clean at all times saying the challenges being faced will come to pass.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) comprising of the Board and Management are in Muchinga Province to check on the compliance aspect at airstrips in the province.