9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 16, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chinsali’s Airstrip airstrip has become a pathway for residents, it needs security

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
Rural News Chinsali’s Airstrip airstrip has become a pathway for residents, it needs security
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Acting Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga has appealed to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to put up security measures at Chinsali’s airstrip.

Mr. Ng’onga said the airstrip being Chinsali receives a lot of visitors hence the need for adequate security.

He said the airstrip has no adqaute security and resident have turned it as a pathway which is also a risk to human life.

”The airstrip has become a pathway for residents in the area and has no convenient rooms in as much as it is located in the provincial headquarters which receives a lot of visitors, ” he said.

“The place is also in need of the fire tender to be on standby in case of anything because it is a reality that anything can happen at any time,” he said

The acting Permanent Secretary was speaking yesterday when a team from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) comprising of the Board and Management from Lusaka paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

And speaking earlier Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Acting Board Chairperson Patrick Nswana said the concerns raised by the provincial administration are not in agreement with the aviation rules hence measures will be put in place soon.

Mr. Nswana mentioned that luck of fire tenders and residents trespassing in the area among others, are critical to the security of the aviation sector.

” We will assess the situation on the ground and give a feedback on what is to be done to correct the situation,”he said.

Mr. Nswana further thanked the provincial administration for making sure that the Chinsali airstrip is kept clean at all times saying the challenges being faced will come to pass.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) comprising of the Board and Management are in Muchinga Province to check on the compliance aspect at airstrips in the province.

Previous articleKey to ending Zambia’s current economic woes is obtaining voters card and voting correctly-HH
Next articlePolice Block Nevers Mumba From Entering Vubwi

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

Chilufya Tayali’s Full Press Briefing on Evidence against HH’s alleged Corruption

By Chilufya Tayali ONE OF THE OBJECTIVES OF EEP IS TO FIGHT CORRUPTION For Zambia to see progressive and meaningful change,...
Read more
Feature Politics

Police Block Nevers Mumba From Entering Vubwi

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Police Service in Eastern Province yesterday afternoon blocked New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President and his delegation from entering Vubwi...
Read more
Rural News

Chinsali’s Airstrip airstrip has become a pathway for residents, it needs security

Chief Editor - 1
Muchinga Province Acting Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga has appealed to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to put up security measures at Chinsali’s airstrip. Mr....
Read more
Headlines

Key to ending Zambia’s current economic woes is obtaining voters card and voting correctly-HH

Chief Editor - 9
United Party for National Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema told Zambians that obtaining a voters card in the ongoing voter registration card...
Read more
Feature Sports

Lubambo:Chipolopolo Ready For Botswana

sports - 4
Chipolopolo captain Lubambo Musonda says they respect Botswana but are on a 3-point mission to Francistown on Monday evening. Zambia visit Botswana in their final...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Sonkotwe task village heads to lead in voter registrations

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Chief Sokontwe of the Ushi speaking people in Milenge district has called on village heads to take an active role in mobilizing the community...
Read more

Caterpillar harvest season hampers voter registration in Muchinga Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Caterpillar collection has affected voter registration turn out in some parts of Mphande ward in Nakonde District, Muchinga Province. A check by ZANIS...
Read more

89 year old woman murdered by her grandchildren

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Police in Muchinga Province have launched a manhunt for three suspects in connection with the murder of an 89-year-old woman of Kapashi village in...
Read more

Mbala Municipal Council adjusts land rates lower from after residents object

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Mbala Municipal Council has suspended the newly proposed land rates to allow for adjustments. The suspension of the rates follows a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.