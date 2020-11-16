United Party for National Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema told Zambians that obtaining a voters card in the ongoing voter registration card is the only way to ensure that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) doesn’t continue occupying public office and continue inflicting pain on them.

Addressing thousands of Kabwata residents in Kabwata yesterday afternoon, Mr Hichilema stressed that the key to ending Zambia’s current economic woes and poverty was through obtaining voters card and voting correctly.

Mr Hichilema told the rally that it is no secret that the Patriotic Front government has inflicted poverty and hunger on the people of Zambia.

He appealed to all Zambians eligible to vote to ensure that they register and vote as that is the only way they can change government and vote for UPND a party with a heart to serve the people of Zambia.

Mr Hichilema assured the residents that UPND is aware of all games and deliberate inconveniences by the ECZ in the electoral process.

He said UPND will ensure that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) increases the number of its officials at polling stations and that the 30 days allocated for ongoing process is extended infinitely.

“Have you seen this (raising his voters card)? Ndiye mpolopolo iyi (this is the bullet!). If you come to a rally without a voters card, it means you don’t have enough ammunition needed to fire PF from public office and that means you will continue suffering,” charged Mr Hichilema.

“This thing (waving his voters card, again), even if it takes you to sleep on the queue for several days, better do that! And, if you do that, it will make you live a better life for the next ten, twenty or 30 years; you and your children and posterity,” he said

“This is it! We will fight for more registration machines and competent officers at all the polling stations because that’s what ECZ is supposed to do! Voters registration is supposed to be a continuous exercise because that is what the law states, ” he said.