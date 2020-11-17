9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Malanji applauds EU support to Zambia

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Malanji applauds EU support to Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji says the European Union (EU) has played a key role in the fulfillment of the Zambian development agenda.

Mr Malanji said EU has continued to be a reliable partner especially in the implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) with focus on economic diversification and job creation, among others.

Speaking at the opening session of the Zambia-EU Political Dialogue, the Minister emphasized the importance of the meeting noting that it will enhance the cooperation between Zambia and the EU.

“I must underscore the importance of the dialogue as we endeavor to increase and solidify cooperation between Zambia and the European Union. I have no doubt that this year’s dialogue will build on the successes of the previous ones, and will be another opportunity to consolidate our relationship and explore new avenues of cooperation,” Mr Malanji stated.

He stressed the need for collective efforts by the international community to heighten cooperation in research for vaccination and cure for the Coronavirus.

Mr Malanji noted that with concerted efforts, there will be equity access across the world to ensure effective control of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Minister said effects of climate change have negatively impacted on the agriculture and energy sectors, thereby causing food insecurity among other challenges in the country.

Mr Malanji explained that through bilateral and multilateral support from the EU, the government has put in place measures to control the ongoing challenges.

“Whilst the Zambian Government has put in place remedial measures, it is only through collective and concerted effort can such global challenges be overcome. I would therefore like to convey the Zambian government gratitude for the continued support at both bilateral and multilateral levels, in the area of climate change including the ongoing challenges of eradicating the African Migratory Locusts affecting Zambia,” he said.

He further indicated that the Zambian government remains committed to promoting principles of good governance, democracy and the rule of law, hence assured that the 2021 general elections will be free and fair.

The Minister is confident that the political dialogue meeting will further consolidate Zambia’s cooperation with the EU.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Zambia, Jacek Jankowski said Zambia and the EU continue to be strong partners in good governance and the rule of law, as evidenced by the engagement in the implementation of recommendations of the 2016 EU election observation mission.

Mr Jankowski assured that EU will continue to support the electoral process in Zambia, with the aim of strengthening electoral institutions and processes, and enhance conflict prevention in the coming elections.

He disclosed that EU and EU member states recently contributed more than K185 million through the United Nations Development Programme to the electoral process in Zambia.

“As you all know, governance is at the heart of the common values we share. Zambia and the Zambian people can be proud of their longstanding democratic tradition, and they deserve elections they can trust. We need to acknowledge that the upcoming 2021 general elections are going to be very sensitive,” Mr Jankowski noted.

The Ambassador welcomed the official invitation from the Zambian government for EU observers to be deployed for the 2021 general elections.

And Mr Jankowski said EU is in support of President Edgar Lungu’s view that climate change is one of the most pressing challenges that required urgent interventions.

Previous articlePresident Lungu in Eastern Province for a 6 days working Visit
Next article1.2 million Euros forest project kicks off in Western

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

1.2 million Euros forest project kicks off in Western

Government in partnership with Worldwide Fund for Nature Zambia (WWF) has commenced the implementation of the 1.2 million Euros...
Read more
General News

Malanji applauds EU support to Zambia

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji says the European Union (EU) has played a key role in the fulfillment of the Zambian development agenda. Mr...
Read more
General News

President Lungu in Eastern Province for a 6 days working Visit

Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Chipata district, Eastern Province for a six-day working visit. President Lungu who arrived aboard a Zambia Airforce (ZAF) airplane,...
Read more
Rural News

Voter registration in Kawambwa progressing well

Chief Editor - 4
Kawambwa District Registration Officer, Isaac Mwale says the on-going voter registration exercise in the area is progressing well. Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr...
Read more
Headlines

PF makes tabling of Bill 10 in 2021 an Election Issue

Chief Editor - 4
Government Chief Whip, Brian Mundubile says the Patriotic Front (PF) will table the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 in Parliament once it wins the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu in Eastern Province for a 6 days working Visit

General News Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Chipata district, Eastern Province for a six-day working visit. President Lungu who arrived aboard a Zambia Airforce (ZAF) airplane,...
Read more

Kambwili found with a case to answer, he defamed President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 12
National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is accused of defaming President...
Read more

ZRA Employee Commended for turning down K 1 million cash Bribe

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Director for Debt Recovery Unit Mr. Joseph Mfula, a has been commended for turning down...
Read more

Heritage Commission to develop tourist sites to boost tourism

General News Chief Editor - 2
The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), says it is committed to develop tourist attraction sites across the country. NHCC Northern Region Director, Kagosi Mwamulowe...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.