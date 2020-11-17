Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic insists their 2021 AFCON dream is not over.

Zambia lost 1-0 away to Botswana on Monday night in Francistown to return to the bottom of Group H on 3 points with one win and three defeats in hand with two games left and facing the prospect of a third successive AFCON absence.

“We are not giving up, we are not retreating, we are not surrendering in order to qualify for the AFCON,” Micho said.

But the Serbian was remorseful with the manner of the defeat after earlier beating Botswana 2-1 in the first leg on November 12 in Lusaka.

“We are a work in progress, we put in all our efforts, threw on all the attacking options that we had on the field that we had available and I am really shocked like all of us with the lack of concentration in the moment that we were supposed to turn the game in our favour. I deeply regret it and I am sorry,” Micho said.

Zambia are a point behind third placed Botswana, Zimbabwe are second on 5 points and leaders Algeria, who have qualified with two games to spare, have 10 points.

Algeria will visit Zambia during the 2021 March international break in a penultimate Group H game before Chipolopolo wrap-up the qualifiers away to Zimbabwe during that same break.