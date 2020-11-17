9.5 C
Nkana Visit Green Buffaloes in Mid-week League Restart

Nkana Visit Green Buffaloes in Mid-week League Restart
After a bittersweet international match break, the FAZ Super Division resumes on Wednesday with Nkana seeking to enter the top four for the first time in the early phase of the 2020/2021 season.

Wednesday will also mark the return of fans to stadiums for the first time since March following Governments’ lifting of Covid-19 lockout from all games but social distancing and strict health protocols will be observed during sporting events.

The defending champions together with three other continental envoys are in action on Wednesday and over the weekend before turning their focus on their respective preliminary stage engagements that start on November 27.

Champions League envoys Nkana visit Green Buffaloes at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Nkana have 4 points and sit in 9th spot but face a 12th placed Buffaloes who are unbeaten with three successive draws.

A second successive win for Nkana, after starting the league title defence with a defeat and draw, is likely to see them move into the top four on 7 points where leaders Forest Rangers and second placed Green Eagles are tied on 7 points.

CAF Champions League debutants Forest will be a way in Kafue to play promoted Young Green Eagles and they will be banking on in-form, goal-a-game striker Adams Zikiru to inspire to victory and add to his three-goal tally.

At President Stadium in Kabwe, promoted Prison Leopards staying power in the top five will be tested by CAF Confederation Cup representatives Eagles.

Prison are 5th on 4 points but will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss at the same venue to third placed Red Arrows on November 7.

Arrows, who have 7 points, are not in action until Saturday when they host Power Dynamos.

And at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Napsa Stars visit 4th placed Buildcon.

The CAF Confederation Cup reps will be in Ndola seeking their first league win of the season after three straight draws that have left them languishing at number 11 on the log.

Napsa will also welcome back defender Luka Banda from Chipolopolo duty after featuring in the 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana.

