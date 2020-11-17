President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Chipata district, Eastern Province for a six-day working visit.

President Lungu who arrived aboard a Zambia Airforce (ZAF) airplane, touched down at Chipata airport at 10.20 hours

The President was welcomed by Provincial Minister, Makebi Zulu and other provincial heads, security chiefs, and party officials.

The Head of State is being accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe and other senior government officials.

President Lungu took time to greet members of the public who thronged the airport to welcome him in the province.

The Head of State is expected to visit selected districts, inspect developmental projects, and interact with chiefs, the clergy and party officials during his visit in the area.

The President is also during his visit expected to launch 2020/2021 farming season.

Meanwhile, -President Edgar Lungu has donated 78 bicycles to village headmen in Lukashya constituency in Kasama district.

Lukashya Member of Parliament (MP), George Chisanga who handed over the bicycles on behalf of the President said the bicycles have been donated to help headmen in their mobility.

Mr Chisanga stated that the bicycles will go a long way in assisting headmen with their daily activities.

“You had requested for bicycles from President Lungu when he came for campaigns during the Lukashya Parliamentary by-elections and like he indicated, he could not give you then, because it was a campaign period but now that the campaigns are over, he has delivered,” Mr Chisanga said.

The Lukashya law maker said the President has earmarked to handover a total of 250 bicycles to all village headmen in the area.

‘We are today handing over 78 bicycles but we expect to deliver 250 in total and this will be done in phases. The President wants to work with you in delivering development in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chisanga Village Headman, John Musonda praised the President for honoring his pledge of providing them with bicycles.

Mr Musonda said headmen in the area are thankful to President Lungu and have pledged to work and support him.

He assured that headmen in Lukashya are behind President Lungu.