President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Chipata district, Eastern Province for a six-day working visit.
President Lungu who arrived aboard a Zambia Airforce (ZAF) airplane, touched down at Chipata airport at 10.20 hours
The President was welcomed by Provincial Minister, Makebi Zulu and other provincial heads, security chiefs, and party officials.
The Head of State is being accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe and other senior government officials.
President Lungu took time to greet members of the public who thronged the airport to welcome him in the province.
The Head of State is expected to visit selected districts, inspect developmental projects, and interact with chiefs, the clergy and party officials during his visit in the area.
The President is also during his visit expected to launch 2020/2021 farming season.
Meanwhile, -President Edgar Lungu has donated 78 bicycles to village headmen in Lukashya constituency in Kasama district.
Lukashya Member of Parliament (MP), George Chisanga who handed over the bicycles on behalf of the President said the bicycles have been donated to help headmen in their mobility.
Mr Chisanga stated that the bicycles will go a long way in assisting headmen with their daily activities.
“You had requested for bicycles from President Lungu when he came for campaigns during the Lukashya Parliamentary by-elections and like he indicated, he could not give you then, because it was a campaign period but now that the campaigns are over, he has delivered,” Mr Chisanga said.
The Lukashya law maker said the President has earmarked to handover a total of 250 bicycles to all village headmen in the area.
‘We are today handing over 78 bicycles but we expect to deliver 250 in total and this will be done in phases. The President wants to work with you in delivering development in the area,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chisanga Village Headman, John Musonda praised the President for honoring his pledge of providing them with bicycles.
Mr Musonda said headmen in the area are thankful to President Lungu and have pledged to work and support him.
He assured that headmen in Lukashya are behind President Lungu.
My hardworking mentor in his and my backyard. Amen
Go to hell hard working. He is a thief by profession and nothing else. Need to send special forces on a sniper mission and take him out
Scouser in as much as I understand your tribal hatred and frustration of supporting a record breaking election loser, I would like to advise you to be very careful with what you say about a sitting president. Do not that that hiding away in diaspora gives direct immunity to you should anything ever happen to our Republican president. You are hurting inside. I understand that feeling. I have also been in opposition. However, let us show some maturity and responsibility in the way we blog.just personal advice.
Translation – 6 day campaign trip.
Ba Lungu kuwayawaya fye.. The man is on a mission to go and campaign using on a tribal card. Very shameful.. Anyway, he’s still not eligible and jail is waiting for him for economically bringing Zambia down.
He was there last month and the month before. Immediately he comes back the first Lady goes there. In the past two months she has been there 3 times while he has been twice and nkandu Luo twice. They are very serious about trying to make sure eastern province gives them a massive turnout to cancel all the southern province votes. You will see how frequently they will keep on visiting eastern until elections.
I’m always amazed by men like Kaizer who can blatantly rig elections…harass and pressure election officials not to announce proper election results and then have the guts to shamelessly call HH a loser…Kaizer, you forgot what you did in 2016? If your ka thief is so popular, let him face the voters in debates and participate in free and fair elections….then you can talk.