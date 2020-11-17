Kawambwa District Registration Officer, Isaac Mwale says the on-going voter registration exercise in the area is progressing well.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr Mwale who is also Town Council Secretary said all the bottlenecks that were experienced in the first week of the registration exercise have been addressed.

Mr. Mwale disclosed that Voter Education Facilitators have been redeployed to help the Assistant Registration Officers in manning the centers with an overwhelming number of people.

He has also expressed confidence that the district will meet the target number of registered voters despite starting on a slow note as people are now aware of exercise.

Mr. Mwale has since encouraged Kawambwa residents to turn up in numbers and register as voters so that they can have an opportunity to elect the leaders of their choice in the 2021 general elections.