George Lwandamina is back in football management after he was unveiled by promoted Prisons Leopards.

The Kabwe side presented Lwandamina on Wednesday as their technical director.

Lwandamina returns to football two months after he parted ways with Zesco United by mutual consent following a second two-year stay with the eight-time champions.

“Prison Leopards FC is pleased to officially unveil the new Technical Director in Mr. George Lwandamina who has taken up the new role at the club on a one year deal with effect from 14th November, 2020,” Prison stated.

“Management is confident that the coming of the new Director will definitely contribute to the great success of the club.”

Lwandamina was later on hand later on Wednesday afternoon to witness Prison beat visiting Green Eagles 1-0 at President Stadium.

Prison is now third on 7 points, one behind Forest Rangers and leaders Buildcon.