Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Shepolopolo U17 Star Tisilile Relishing Spain Trials

Zambia Women’s Under-17 star Tisilile Lungu is excited to earn a trip to Spain next year courtesy of LaLiga after shining at the recent COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Lungu was named Player of the Tournament as she helped Zambia reach the COSAFA Cup final before losing to Tanzania on penalties.

The COSAFA Technical Study Group picked Lungu and South Africa’s Jessica Wade as top players from the November tournament who deserved the offer made by LaLiga to take two players from the competition to Spain.

“I’m so excited and I’m looking forward to meeting other people and to learn from them,” she told COSAFA Media.

Lungu is inspired by China based Shepolopolo captain Barbra Banda, who has played in Europe.

“I do admire her; I also want to reach the position where Barbra Banda is. I also want to be there.”

