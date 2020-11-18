9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Signs Chibambo Laments Nakambala Leopards’ League Withdrawal

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Signs Chibambo Laments Nakambala Leopards' League Withdrawal
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Retired Nakambala Leopards striker Signs Chibambo has expressed mixed feelings over the going down of his childhood club.

Zambia Sugar, the owners of Nakambala, last month announced that it was withdrawing the club from FAZ organised leagues after suffering demotion from the Super Division.

The Sugar firm said Nakambala has been turned into an academy with the aim of promoting grassroots football in Mazabuka.

On the road to being relegated, Nakambala had failed to play the last three matches of the 2019/20 season that was cut short by Covid-19.

In a recent interview, Chibambo, who launched his career at Nakambala around 2006, said he was saddened to learn that his old club won’t be competing in the top league.

“It is a sad story about my former team Nakambala Leopards,” said the ex-Zambia Under-23 forward.

“It is a very sad story but I spoke to one of the bosses at Nakambala who explained the decision. I was told the club wants to start from the grassroots.”

“It is bad thing that the club is not there anymore but I think it is a good idea to start afresh like sponsors have said. If the sponsors said we are going to do this no one can oppose because they are the sponsors,” Chibambo said.

Chibambo further asked Zambia Sugar to hire competent administrators to run the academy.

“They need people who understand football, who understand the business with exposure. People to be in the executive need exposure. They need to understand what football is, that is when they can make it as they want to start afresh,” said the former Zesco United and Hapoel Ra’anana striker.

Previous articleElectoral Commission of Zambia captures over 1 million voters in a week , despite challenges

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Signs Chibambo Laments Nakambala Leopards’ League Withdrawal

Retired Nakambala Leopards striker Signs Chibambo has expressed mixed feelings over the going down of his childhood club. Zambia Sugar,...
Read more
Headlines

Electoral Commission of Zambia captures over 1 million voters in a week , despite challenges

Chief Editor - 8
Despite the hiccups to the start of the voter registration, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has managed to register slightly over 1.1 ...
Read more
General News

Lusambo calls for truce over development of land surrounding Kenneth Kaunda International airport

Chief Editor - 8
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has directed the Zambia Airforce and Chongwe council to ensure that all developments on the disputed land...
Read more
Columns

COVID-19 is a ‘wake-up command’ to address Africa’s challenges – Tony Blair

Chief Editor - 5
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, November 17, 2020/ -- We have the same problems but what we also have is vastly increased urgency – Blair; Agriculture...
Read more
General News

Luanshya man found murdered, tied to a tree.

Chief Editor - 3
Police in Mpongwe district have picked a body of man aged 40, found murdered and tied to a tree by unknown people. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Micho Stays Positive Despite Dimming AFCON Hopes

Feature Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic insists their 2021 AFCON dream is not over. Zambia lost 1-0 away to Botswana on Monday night in Francistown to...
Read more

Nkana Visit Green Buffaloes in Mid-week League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 0
After a bittersweet international match break, the FAZ Super Division resumes on Wednesday with Nkana seeking to enter the top four for the first...
Read more

Botswana Send Chipolopolo Staring Into The Abyss

Feature Sports sports - 22
Chipolopolo on Monday night return to very familiar territory following a disappointing display and away loss in Botswana in Francistown. Botswana beat Zambia 1-0 to...
Read more

Kamanga: CAF Coaches Instructors Upgrade Coming

Feature Sports sports - 2
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House is working on building capacity in instructors for top level CAF B and C coaches courses. Kamanga said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.