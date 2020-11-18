Retired Nakambala Leopards striker Signs Chibambo has expressed mixed feelings over the going down of his childhood club.

Zambia Sugar, the owners of Nakambala, last month announced that it was withdrawing the club from FAZ organised leagues after suffering demotion from the Super Division.

The Sugar firm said Nakambala has been turned into an academy with the aim of promoting grassroots football in Mazabuka.

On the road to being relegated, Nakambala had failed to play the last three matches of the 2019/20 season that was cut short by Covid-19.

In a recent interview, Chibambo, who launched his career at Nakambala around 2006, said he was saddened to learn that his old club won’t be competing in the top league.

“It is a sad story about my former team Nakambala Leopards,” said the ex-Zambia Under-23 forward.

“It is a very sad story but I spoke to one of the bosses at Nakambala who explained the decision. I was told the club wants to start from the grassroots.”

“It is bad thing that the club is not there anymore but I think it is a good idea to start afresh like sponsors have said. If the sponsors said we are going to do this no one can oppose because they are the sponsors,” Chibambo said.

Chibambo further asked Zambia Sugar to hire competent administrators to run the academy.

“They need people who understand football, who understand the business with exposure. People to be in the executive need exposure. They need to understand what football is, that is when they can make it as they want to start afresh,” said the former Zesco United and Hapoel Ra’anana striker.