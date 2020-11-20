Vice President Inonge Wina says the debate on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 Presidential Election has been extensively debated and that the matter should be allowed to rest.

Mrs. Wina says the Constitutional Court has given a final verdict which must be respected by all.

She said this in parliament today during the Vice President’s Question time.

This was in response to a question by Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi who wanted to know if the debate on the eligibility of President Lungu to contest in 2021 is not undermining the decision of the constitutional court.

And Mrs. Wina said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will on a weekly basis provide an update on how many voters have been registered as the voter registration exercise is ongoing.

Mrs. Wina said this in response to a question from Chisamba member of Parliament Chushi Kasanda who wanted to know if the ECZ can give an update on the voters registered weekly so that the public has authentic information.

She said the ongoing voter registration exercise has been designed in phases and the Government is waiting to see how the process has unfolded in the second week.

Mrs. Wina expressed optimism that the ECZ will meet its 9 million target of registered voters.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina said Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo will be asked to share with the nation on what has been achieved in the past few months on the issuance of National registration Cards, NRCs.

She said this in response to a question by Mitete Member of Parliament Misheck Mutelo who wanted to find out whether Government will send a mobile team to issue NRCs in Mitete district because some people were left out.

Meanwhile, Northwestern Provincial Minister, Hon Nathaniel Mubukwanu has dismissed the eligibility debate saying the highest court in the land already delivered a clear verdict on the matter.

He said the matter was thoroughly determined in the Dan Pule and Others Vs Attorney General and Others Case number 2017/CCZ/004.

He said both the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) and constitutional lawyers such as John Sangwa brought the same arguments to court which were thrown out but have rekindled the same arguments in the media.

Speaking in an interview, Hon. Mubukwanu called on those engaged in the debate as mere detractors with ill intentions for the country.

He called on Zambians to ignore the debate and concentrate on developmental issues.

He said those debating the matter don’t deserve attention at all