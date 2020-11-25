Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga has called on the media fraternity to prioritize their reporting on science and technology topics.

Mr. Malupenga observed that the media has concentrated their reporting on politics at the expense of various developmental programmes.

Speaking when Russian Delegates to the Communication Conference visited the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Cancer Diseases, Children’s Wing, Mr. Malupenga explained that the media should be able to bring out both successful and challenging stories that may spark support from stakeholders.

The Permanent Secretary stated that UTH Cancer Diseases Hospital has achieved a lot of successes that needs to be brought to the attention of the Public to attract support so that they keep moving.

“We want to challenge all the communicators to prioritize science and technology reporting because everything hinges around the subject,” The Permanent Secretary indicated.

He commended Unity Foundation, a Russian Non-governmental Organization for introducing the dreamer space for art project, saying that it will help relieve the pressure among children suffering from cancer.

He stated that it will also give hope to the children who have spent most of their time in the hospital that they too are capable of doing great things in life.

And Russia Unity Foundation Founder Alena Kuzmenko disclosed that the aim of the project is to ensure that children suffering from diseases such cancer, too see their dreams through painting.

Ms. Kuzmenko explained that the project involves children around the world who paint their dreams and their paintings are exhibited on a spacesuit used by those who go to space using National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

She noted that the project is an inspiration to children with serious diseases to divert their attention towards art so that it helps them forget about the diseases they are suffering from even just for a little while.

She revealed the foundation was working with seven countries across the world making Zambia the Eighth and first in Africa.

“Currently we are working on a Dreamer Spacesuit which will fly to space in February 2021 and has already been painted in seven countries and 14 cities. Lusaka will be the 15th city and Zambia the 8th country. And the dreams of the kids from Zambia will see the stars very soon and we believe that when we are dreaming together we create new reality,” Ms. Kuzmenko explained.

Meanwhile, parents to the children could hide their joy towards the development.

A parent, Loveness Banda expressed gratitude to government for offering educational classes for children battling cancer, indicating that it helps them with learning even when in hospital.

Ms. Banda noted that the project will further give an opportunity to her sick child to experience something extraordinary because her painting will reach space, something that she has never thought of.

“I am very happy that my child will be having the experience of a lifetime. We are heavily burdened here in the hospital because all my child thinks of is the cancer that she is battling with, but with this project, she will for once focus on something that makes her feel good,” a joyous Ms. Banda narrated.

Unity Foundation (Russia) and Space for Art Foundation (USA) have introduced the Space Suit Art Project in Zambia.

The main idea of the project is that pediatric oncology patients paint their dreams on a space suit together and send the collaborative work of art to the International Space Station.

Five suits have been made so far with the names Hope, Courage, Unity, Victory and Exploration and three of them were at the International Space Station.