Alliance for Good Governance President, Joseph Chileshe has called on the general citizenry in the country to be patriotic by making sure that taxes due to the government are paid.

Mr. Chileshe said doing so will help the Ministry of Finance through the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) raise many resources to enable the country to respond to its expenditure accounts, debt repayment inclusive.

Mr. Chileshe said despite facing difficult economic conditions, citizens need to be responsible and ensure that taxes due to the government are remitted.

“Those that are doing everything possible to evade taxation should be responsible for once and ensure they pay taxes because it is from the monies that we are paying that we are able to receive services,” Mr. Chileshe said.

He said it is such behaviors that have left the treasury with no choice but to borrow in order to respond to the various sectors of the economy because some citizens resorted not to pay taxes.

“As individuals as citizens we need to be faithful by remitting taxes, by paying to the government what is due so that we can be of help to this nation as we help ourselves,” Mr. Chileshe said.

Mr. Chileshe has also called for increased investment in the agricultural sector in order to revive the economy and foster development in the country.

He said the agricultural sector has proved beyond doubt it’s potential to stimulate economic growth through value addition and exports.

Mr. Chileshe said the ministries of commerce, agriculture, and foreign affairs should work closely and come with policies that will enhance trade between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo where the market for maize and its products is always yarning.

He said through formal exports, the agricultural sector has the potential to create millions of jobs for many Zambians adding that it can as well be a foreign exchange spinner which in turn can also help to strengthen the Kwacha.

Additionally, Mr. Chileshe emphasized the need to expose Small and Medium Enterprises to affordable loan conditions for them to revamp their businesses and contribute to economic growth.

“There is a need for government to help certain businesses in this country to thrive in the area of production and manufacturing for us to create employment and in the end, grow the economy,” Mr. Chileshe said.

Last week, economist Chibamba Kanyama called for the introduction of ‘Solidarity tax’ where Zambians voluntarily will come on board and ensure that all forms of tax due to the government are paid to redeem the country from the current pressure.