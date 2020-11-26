Alliance for Good Governance President, Joseph Chileshe has called on the general citizenry in the country to be patriotic by making sure that taxes due to the government are paid.
Mr. Chileshe said doing so will help the Ministry of Finance through the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) raise many resources to enable the country to respond to its expenditure accounts, debt repayment inclusive.
Mr. Chileshe said despite facing difficult economic conditions, citizens need to be responsible and ensure that taxes due to the government are remitted.
“Those that are doing everything possible to evade taxation should be responsible for once and ensure they pay taxes because it is from the monies that we are paying that we are able to receive services,” Mr. Chileshe said.
He said it is such behaviors that have left the treasury with no choice but to borrow in order to respond to the various sectors of the economy because some citizens resorted not to pay taxes.
“As individuals as citizens we need to be faithful by remitting taxes, by paying to the government what is due so that we can be of help to this nation as we help ourselves,” Mr. Chileshe said.
Mr. Chileshe has also called for increased investment in the agricultural sector in order to revive the economy and foster development in the country.
He said the agricultural sector has proved beyond doubt it’s potential to stimulate economic growth through value addition and exports.
Mr. Chileshe said the ministries of commerce, agriculture, and foreign affairs should work closely and come with policies that will enhance trade between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo where the market for maize and its products is always yarning.
He said through formal exports, the agricultural sector has the potential to create millions of jobs for many Zambians adding that it can as well be a foreign exchange spinner which in turn can also help to strengthen the Kwacha.
Additionally, Mr. Chileshe emphasized the need to expose Small and Medium Enterprises to affordable loan conditions for them to revamp their businesses and contribute to economic growth.
“There is a need for government to help certain businesses in this country to thrive in the area of production and manufacturing for us to create employment and in the end, grow the economy,” Mr. Chileshe said.
Last week, economist Chibamba Kanyama called for the introduction of ‘Solidarity tax’ where Zambians voluntarily will come on board and ensure that all forms of tax due to the government are paid to redeem the country from the current pressure.
That’s good but unfair.
How much tax has this same organization even paid
How will they pay when alot those that owe nolonger have businesses as their business have collapsed due to the bad Economic performance. Such kind of Statements is like asking people to sacrifice the little they have so that the now powerful rich can pay for their spilt milk
Wena Chileshe you are addressing the wrong section of society. We always pay our taxes. The ones who need to be advised to be patriotic are the politicians who should be making sure that they dont steal taxes paid by us to the government . Speak to Dora Siliya not to corruptly award contracts to some Cayman Islands firm to evaluate assets of Zamtel, or stop being involved in Malawian maize scandals, Speak to Dr Chilufya not to buy investigators at ACC after corruptly acquiring property from the UAE. Speak to that grouping of corrupt people called politicians to be patriotic because thieves of our treasury clearly arent patriotic
Ba chilesha there is something seriously wrong with your organisation. A responisble govt can be assisted not aba ba pompwe who can’t even disclose condition of a load facility ati its confidential and you ba chilesha in your own wisdom ati pay tax. bull
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk some of these CSOs some people have no shame kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk like really ati pay tax for Government to pay debt? insoni ebuntu. How many times have people of Zambia sacrificed tightening their belts to pay more tax. You can not even talk about people who are busy stealing COVID money at ministry of health according to the report from AG Eeeeieeesh come on lets be serious if u have nothing to say just keep quite.
Why even pay taxes to a wasteful ,abusive and corrupt govt ? Paying taxes to Lungu’s GRZ is like pouring water into a badly leaking pot.
