The United Party for National Development(UPND)has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-to consider increasing the allocated number of days for the on-going voter registration exercise from the current 46 days to 90 days.

In a short interview, UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda accused the ECZ Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano of failing to listen to the numerous concerns that have been raised by various stakeholders and the general citizenry.

He noted that it would only be prudent that the ECZ heeds to the mounting general calls from the public and quickly extend the voter registration period as the exercise has been marred with numerous lapses.

He stated that the ECZ had continued to exhibit high levels of arrogance by insisting that they would not extend the voter registration period.

“It is in the interest of the Zambian people that the ECZ considers increasing the number of days for the exercise. As we all have seen, the process has been very slow; the Commission is understaffed and most of the machines have broken down. Therefore we demand that the duration for the exercise be extended. It’s a demand!” charged Mr Banda.

He has since appealed to the ECZ to ensure that a popular president wins and avoid the 2016 scenario where Mr Edgar Lungu emerged victorious with a small margin of less than 13,000 votes.

“The ECZ must remove personal interest in the process by getting to the round table with stakeholders. If they don’t do that, they will disadvantage the people who are eligible to vote which will lead to ushering into office a minority president, ” said Banda.