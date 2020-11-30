9.5 C
Civil Servants who want to Contest 2021 Elections have until today to Resign-Mwila

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that the party will not entertain any civil servant or public service officer who will go against the government’s directive to resign from public office if interested to contest in the 2021 general elections.

Civil servants wishing to contest in the 2021 or future elections have until today to resign as civil servants in order to be eligible, noting that the party will only allow those that will follow the government’s directive saying the party wants to protect the integrity and impartiality of the public service as it implements government programs before, during and after elections.

Mr Mwila said this when he held an urgent press briefing where he also disclosed among other issues that the party will continue to engage with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) with regards to the slow pace of voter registration exercise.

“I wish to encourage all PF members and sympathizers to make it their priority to register as voters. Voting is a key ingredient of democratic governance, therefore it is important that all those who are eligible to vote should take time to register” Hon Mwila said

Meanwhile, the PF Secretary General disclosed that the party has made a lot of progress regarding the holding of party elections with only Northern and Luapula provinces are remaining.

Mr Mwila disclosed that so far, constituency and district elections have been held successfully in Southern and Western provinces which will be followed by provincial conferences scheduled for next month after which a decision will be made as to when the general conference will be held.

Previous articleZambia on course to attain the vision 2030 of becoming a middle-income country through skills training

