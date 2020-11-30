President Edgar Lungu has pledged K15, 000 to Mtendere Catholic church. He said the pledge will help the parish complete the project of purchasing air conditioners for the church as the number of congregates keeps on increasing.

In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili during the fundraising family picnic braii for Mtendere Catholic church in Lusaka, President Lungu said the increasing numbers of parishioners shows that people are still interested in matters of Christianity.

Dr. Lungu stated that the increase in numbers of parishioners may lead to ventilation or unfavorable temperatures which should not stop people from worshiping.

He further stated that his office is aware of parishioner’s passion to support the noble cause of purchasing air conditioners which is inevitable.

President Lungu urged other churches to emulate the commendable efforts of Mtendere Parish which is involved in a number of community support activities like looking after the aged, orphans and the local hospice.

He added that his government still upholds the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation and continues to work hand in hand with the church in enhancing the social and economic development of the country.

“You have always been our partners in development and we should continue moving in this direction for the betterment of our nation,” said Dr Lungu.

President Lungu asked the church to pray for peace, unity and love as the country goes to the polls next year.

He called on the church to honour God by adhering to the national values and principles and the Christian values on which the nation in founded.

“Let us not forget that we are duty-bound to commit to all spiritual matters and this demonstrates unity which should be encouraged not only here but in our nation at large,” added the President.

Dr. Lungu commended Mtendere Parish for their commitment in ensuring that they put up a decent place of worship.

Meanwhile, Mtendere Parish Priest Father Bryson Phiri thanked the president for the donation saying that it will go a long way in ensuring that the church has a proper ventilation system.

Father Phiri highlighted that the fundraising braii was meant to fundraise money to purchase air conditioners for the parish as well as to allow parishioners to celebrate together as a family in Christ.

He indicated that the event which was scheduled to take place in April was postponed to 28th of November 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraising event was held at Plush Gardens in Lusaka and was attended by parishioners and other well-wishers from all walks of life.