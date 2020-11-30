Republican President Edgar Lungu has called on the church to remain united and continue giving counsel to politicians in the country.

The Republican President says it is important that the church continue to guide politicians saying without God’s guidance it would be difficult for the country to maintain peace.

Speaking when he congregated at The United Church of Zambia St Luke’s Congregation in Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District yesterday morning, the President said he will not forget the church because that is where he has grown from.

“Pray for politicians and everyone else so that we maintain the peace that Zambia has enjoyed for a long time as there are people who want to bring confusion but for as long as there is God, he will always prevail,” the President said.

And The United Church of Zambia Luapula Presbytery Bishop Reverend Darius Chitalu thanked government for distributing farming inputs on time this farming season.

Reverend Chitalu said the church is hopeful that the price of maize in next year’s maize marketing season will please the farmer.

“Your Excellency we thank you for government delivery of farming inputs on time, it is however, our hope that the maize price per bag next year will be one that pleases the farmer,” Bishop Chitalu said.

The Bishop has since pledged the church’s continued commitment towards the provision of social services to the people in communities.

“Your Excellency as a church we remain committed to providing services like schools in our communities, we encourage you as leaders to work hard and ensure we maintain peace and maintain our economy well.

And in his homily Reverend Joseph Silavwe emphasised the need not to segregate based on tribe saying Zambia is one and a Christian Nation whose values does not know tribe.

The Reverend called on the people to choose political leaders based on their manifesto and not tribe.

“Political office is like a marriage proposal where we only tell our spouses to be what we will do best once married, their is no tribe involved in marriage proposal and that is how it should be even in politics because that is what God wants, and we are all one in the eyes of God,” he said.