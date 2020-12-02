9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kamba

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kamba
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PF Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says former Republican Vice President Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu.

In a statement made available to Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr.Kamba said Says the PF is very disappointed that Dr. Guy Scott is being used to scandalise President Edgar Lungu by attempting to drag the government and the ruling party in matters relating to voter registration which is a sole responsibility of the Electoral Commission of Zambian (ECZ).

Mr. Kamba said the PF, sympathises with the ailing Dr. Guy Scott and wish him a speedy recovery and good health.

” As a party, we believe that the ECZ is actually doing its level best to ensure that as many citizens as possible register to vote in the forthcoming general elections. We are confident that the commission will attain its target of nine million voters,” Mr. Kamba.
” What is required is for all stakeholders, especially political parties, politicians, civil society leaders and indeed the Church to get on board to encourage citizens to go and vote,” He said.

Mr. Kamba said Dr.Guy Scott should stop being used to drag the government of President Edgar Lungu in the issue of voter registration.
” We know that Guy Scott does not like President Lungu and he still cannot face reality that Dr.Edgar Lungu is Republican President and he fought him so much following the demise of President Michael Sata,” Mr. Kamba.

He said Dr. Guy Scott has been a member of the cartel that still want to bring confusion in the leadership of the PF and consequently the government.

” We advise Dr Scott to stay away from bad people that are misleading him and concentrate on his medication and getting enough rest so that he can recover quickly because we want to see him in good health,” Mr.Kamba.

“These kinds of conspiracies to try and use him to insult and embarrass the Presidency or indeed the ruling PF will not take them anywhere. You cannot drag President Lungu into the ECZ matters, considering the fact that it is an autonomous body,” Mr.Kamba adds

Previous articleECZ to investigate the under age registration, but believes images are stage managed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kamba

PF Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says former Republican Vice President Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ to investigate the under age registration, but believes images are stage managed

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that it is aware of the images and information circulating on social-media of the alleged under-age person...
Read more
Health

Zambia to benefit from £ 2 million Scottish aid for Covid response

Chief Editor - 9
The Scottish Government has announced its pledge to give £2 million to help children in some of the world’s poorest nations including Zambia in...
Read more
General News

Poverty Levels in Zambia is still high at 40%, says Community Development Minister

Chief Editor - 8
Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on the corporate world to partner with her ministry in alleviating poverty levels in the country. Ms....
Read more
Economy

CEEC applauds Kasama farmers for embracing its cassava value chain project

Chief Editor - 3
The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) Board has applauded farmers in Kasama district of Northern Province for embracing its cassava value chain project. Speaking during...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Poverty Levels in Zambia is still high at 40%, says Community Development Minister

General News Chief Editor - 8
Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on the corporate world to partner with her ministry in alleviating poverty levels in the country. Ms....
Read more

More Women apply for Land across the Country-Kapata

General News Chief Editor - 4
Lands Minister Jean Kapata has said that her ministry has received an overwhelming response from women applying for land across the country. This...
Read more

Equip children with ICT tools-First Lady

General News Chief Editor - 7
First Lady, Esther Lungu has urged government to ensure children with disabilities are provided with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools. Mrs Lungu...
Read more

Zambia on course to attain the vision 2030 of becoming a middle-income country through skills training

General News Chief Editor - 21
Government says it is on course to attain the vision 2030 of becoming a middle-income country through skills training. Western Province Permanent Secretary, Danny Bukali...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.