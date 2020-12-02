The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that it is aware of the images and information circulating on social-media of the alleged under-age person registered as a voter.

ECZ acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya said preliminary investigations indicate that it is a staged picture.

Ms Bwalya said the Commission is still investigating the matter and will inform the public on the findings of the case.

“The requirements for one to register as a voter are that one must be a Zambian citizen of 18 years and above and in possession of a green National Registration Card,” she said.

Ms.Bwalya said anyone who does not meet the requirements and attempts to register as a voter commits an offense which is liable for prosecution.

“The Commission, therefore, calls on the public to desist from such vices and report anyone found attempting to perform any illegality, to the Commission or the nearest police station,” Ms.Bwalya said.