9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

NAPSA has not, and will not purchase Chrismar Hotel

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News NAPSA has not, and will not purchase Chrismar Hotel
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Pension Scheme Authority(NAPSA) has dismissed media reports alleging that the Authority has purchased Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka.

In a statement, NAPSA Head of Corporate Affairs, Cephas Sinyangwe stated that the Authority has not bought the Hotel.

Mr. Sinyangwe stated that the Authority has no intention of buying the Hotel as proposed.

He said this position has since been communicated to Harberton Ltd, the owners of the property.

The Authority therefore has urged the public to dismiss the false assertions made in a report carried by News Diggers with a headline; “NAPSA goes Ahead to buy Chrismar Hotel”.

Previous articleDr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kamba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

NAPSA has not, and will not purchase Chrismar Hotel

The National Pension Scheme Authority(NAPSA) has dismissed media reports alleging that the Authority has purchased Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka. In...
Read more
General News

Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kamba

Chief Editor - 0
PF Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says former Republican Vice President Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu. In...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ to investigate the under age registration, but believes images are stage managed

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that it is aware of the images and information circulating on social-media of the alleged under-age person...
Read more
Health

Zambia to benefit from £ 2 million Scottish aid for Covid response

Chief Editor - 9
The Scottish Government has announced its pledge to give £2 million to help children in some of the world’s poorest nations including Zambia in...
Read more
General News

Poverty Levels in Zambia is still high at 40%, says Community Development Minister

Chief Editor - 8
Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on the corporate world to partner with her ministry in alleviating poverty levels in the country. Ms....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kamba

General News Chief Editor - 0
PF Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says former Republican Vice President Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu. In...
Read more

Poverty Levels in Zambia is still high at 40%, says Community Development Minister

General News Chief Editor - 8
Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on the corporate world to partner with her ministry in alleviating poverty levels in the country. Ms....
Read more

More Women apply for Land across the Country-Kapata

General News Chief Editor - 4
Lands Minister Jean Kapata has said that her ministry has received an overwhelming response from women applying for land across the country. This...
Read more

Equip children with ICT tools-First Lady

General News Chief Editor - 7
First Lady, Esther Lungu has urged government to ensure children with disabilities are provided with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools. Mrs Lungu...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.