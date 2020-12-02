The National Pension Scheme Authority(NAPSA) has dismissed media reports alleging that the Authority has purchased Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka.

In a statement, NAPSA Head of Corporate Affairs, Cephas Sinyangwe stated that the Authority has not bought the Hotel.

Mr. Sinyangwe stated that the Authority has no intention of buying the Hotel as proposed.

He said this position has since been communicated to Harberton Ltd, the owners of the property.

The Authority therefore has urged the public to dismiss the false assertions made in a report carried by News Diggers with a headline; “NAPSA goes Ahead to buy Chrismar Hotel”.