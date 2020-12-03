9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

The Fuel situation is stable-ERB

By Chief Editor
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has assured the nation that the fuel situation in the country has stabilized following the crisis experienced in October, this year.

ERB Director-General, Langiwe Lungu, says there is no service station which has no fuel unless it has in-house logistical problems and not a national challenge.

And Ms Lungu told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today, that the Board has also dealt with consequences of the strike that fuel transporters conducted recently.

“I can confidently say we are out of the woods as a country, and that we are building our stocks steadily, each day our stocks are increasing. So we would like to put the nation at ease in terms of fuel situation at this time,” Ms. Lungu stated.

She explained that the Board has been carrying out surveillance activities throughout the country to get the stock position from service stations on a daily basis, to determine the stock levels at each point in time.

Ms Lungu disclosed that ERB discovered several Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that were found withholding fuel and others were selling in plastic containers, thus enforcement action will be taken against those found wanting.

