9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa surprises selfless marketeer

By editor
41 views
0
General News Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa surprises selfless marketeer
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa donates K2000 to ambuya Angelina Besa for her selflessness and attitude towards cleanliness

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa when he suprised ambuya Angelina Besa.

Lusaka residents alerted Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa of an old woman that sweeps on Lumumba road early morning on a voluntary basis.

The Mayor then asked for her number and a newspaper vendor nearby called her so that he could speak to her via his phone.

“We spoke and I got to know more about her,’ Mr.Sampa said. She was a marketeer selling Kapenta and Vinkubala (caterpillers) but went broke post Covid lock down. She resorted to sweeping the road and then some good samaritan motorists would give her coins. She also has a house in kwa Frank (Misisi area) where she lives that has been at window level for years.

This morning Mile Sampa suprised her with a visit at her ‘office’ along Lumumba road (Barlow World area).
For her passion, selfless, zeal and voluntary attitude to cleanliness, Miles Sampa rewarded her with;

1. K2000 cash as capital to restock and re-start her Kapenta and Vinkubala business.
2. A LusCab ride which was on standby to instantly take her to Soweto market to buy wholesale a sack of Kapenta and vinkubala. The cab driver ba Miss Mashata then drove her to her home kwa Frank.
3. The Mayor also told her that he would complete her house as soon as possible so that she has a reliable shelter which she can also rent out part of it.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa when he suprised ambuya Angelina Besa who has been voluntarily sweeping Lumumba road.

Previous articleLaLiga Salutes Barca’s Impact on Zambia U17 Team

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General Newseditor - 0

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa surprises selfless marketeer

Lusaka residents alerted Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa of an old woman that sweeps on Lumumba road early morning on...
Read more
Feature Sports

LaLiga Salutes Barca’s Impact on Zambia U17 Team

sports - 0
The impact of Barcelona Academy of Lusaka players in the Zambia U17’s run at the COSAFA U17 Cup in South Africa has impressed Spain’s...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

‘I don’t mix my music with politics’ – Drimz

staff - 6
Drimz acknowledges the power of his music but refuses to be held responsible for how people interpret his songs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFRKIRjWF0Y&t=1s
Read more
Economy

Nigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara

Chief Editor - 6
Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd. Lagos-based Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s...
Read more
Economy

Covid eats into Zambeef’s profits

Chief Editor - 9
The Zambeef Group posted a loss of K102 million during the financial year ended 30th September 2020 against a profit of K18.5 million in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Edgar Lungu receives received Letters of Credence from New Ambassadors

General News Chief Editor - 6
President Edgar Lungu yesterday received Letters of Credence from Charity Angeline Charamba, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; François Goldblatt, Ambassador of the...
Read more

Justice Minister concerned about the low number of local courts in Sesheke District

General News Chief Editor - 11
Justice Minister Given Lubinda is concerned about the low number of local courts in Sesheke District of Western Province. Sesheke District has nine wards of...
Read more

NAPSA has not, and will not purchase Chrismar Hotel

General News Chief Editor - 15
The National Pension Scheme Authority(NAPSA) has dismissed media reports alleging that the Authority has purchased Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka. In a statement, NAPSA Head of...
Read more

Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kamba

General News Chief Editor - 52
PF Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says former Republican Vice President Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu. In...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.