President Edgar Lungu yesterday received Letters of Credence from Charity Angeline Charamba, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; François Goldblatt, Ambassador of the Republic of France; and Ali Abdullah Salim Al Mahruqi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the ceremony held at State House in Lusaka, the Head of State noted that the Government remains committed to promoting strategic partnerships with Zimbabwe in various key political, social and economic sectors.

President Lungu acknowledged the long-standing bonds of friendship between Zambia and Zimbabwe and reiterated the Government’s unwavering support to strengthening excellent relations for the benefit of the people and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The President lauded Zimbabwe for the outstanding role played in consolidating peace and security in the region during its tenure as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation from August 2019 to August 2020 through the able leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

And Ambassador Charamba highlighted the long-standing bonds of friendship that exist between Zambia and Zimbabwe, pledging to enhance the bilateral relations and ensure deeper economic cooperation in different spheres.

Ambassador Charamba noted the collaboration between the two countries in driving the economic agenda through SADC, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), African Union (AU) and other international bodies.



The Head of State noted that Zambia and France have continued to share and advance common principles on international issues such as peace and security, human rights, climate change, democracy and good governance.

President Lungu expressed gratitude to France for its continued economic and technical support to Zambia in sectors such as health, education, agriculture and energy.

“…The French Government, through the French Development Agency (AFD), has supported projects at the Itezhi tezhi Power Station, Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company and the Rehabilitation of the Great East Road, from the Luangwa Bridge. The people of Zambia remain grateful for such and other forms of support by France, which contribute to Zambia’s development agenda,” the President said.

Ambassador Goldblatt emphasized the need to promote deeper interaction between Zambia and France.

The envoy cited the two countries’ common attachment to democracy, the common belief in the virtues of cultural interaction, and the joint dedication to the cause of development as areas in which the two countries should continue to deepen cooperation.

Ambassador Goldblatt highlighted the dynamism of the economies of Zambia and France and the vibrant French business community that is working hard to serve the medium and long term prosperity of the two countries.

Ambassador Goldblatt noted that France remains ready as a dedicated, dynamic, efficient and reliable partner.

President Lungu noted the friendly relations between the Republic of Zambia and the Sultanate of Oman, adding that the Government would continue to engage Oman to explore cooperation in areas such as tourism, trade and promotion of investment opportunities.

Ambassador Mahruqi pledged to continue working to solidify the existing bilateral relations between the Republic of Zambia and the Sultanate of Oman