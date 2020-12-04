Nkana look set to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League as they host Bantu FC of Lesotho on Saturday at home in Kitwe in the return leg of the preliminary round.

Kalampa have a 1-0 advantage from the first leg tie played in Maseru last Sunday thanks to Captain Idris Mbombo’s away goal.

Bantu have settled on the Copperbelt following their arrival on Thursday afternoon.

On arrival Bantu coach Bob Mafaso hinted his side will attack at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile.

‘We feel it will be an open game because we need to play as a team that will be looking to reduce the deficit,’ Mafaso said.

Nkana defender Richard Ocran is sure of Nkana’s qualification to the first round.

‘We have to qualify from home. I can assure you that we will qualify from this stage,’ Ghanaian Ocran said.

The overall winners between Nkana and Bantu will face either Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea or Angola’s Athletico Petroleos in the next round.