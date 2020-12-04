9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
Photo Gallery
Pictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall

By Chief Editor
Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall
Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall
Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall
Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall
Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall
Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall
President Edgar Lungu putting a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall
Tourism Minister Chitotela at the laying of Foundation Ceremony

Labour Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko

Performers entertain guests during the laying of a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall
Performers entertain guests during the laying of a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall
Performers entertain guests during the laying of a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall
Luapula Province MInister Nickson Chilangwa at the laying of Foundation Ceremony

  1. AND some one from the tribal party will lie to you that there is no development under PF? dont be cheated my brothers and sisters. My president is looking fit and leading by example. Very humble man. We love you!!

    I have received a lot of requests for me to avail my assets and networth. This follows rumours that I am one of the richest men in zambia. I want to end these rumours once and for all. I would like to formally inform the entire nation what my current networth is. Without further ado my current net worth is:

    MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS!!!!

