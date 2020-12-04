Photo Gallery Updated: December 4, 2020 Pictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall By Chief Editor December 4, 2020 41 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Pictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star... Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Artist Impression of the International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall President Edgar Lungu putting a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall Tourism Minister Chitotela at the laying of Foundation Ceremony Labour Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko Performers entertain guests during the laying of a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall Performers entertain guests during the laying of a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall Performers entertain guests during the laying of a foundation stone on the construction site for an international convention centre, 3 star hotel and shopping mall Luapula Province MInister Nickson Chilangwa at the laying of Foundation Ceremony Previous articleFinance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for the year 2020 1 COMMENT AND some one from the tribal party will lie to you that there is no development under PF? dont be cheated my brothers and sisters. My president is looking fit and leading by example. Very humble man. We love you!! I have received a lot of requests for me to avail my assets and networth. This follows rumours that I am one of the richest men in zambia. I want to end these rumours once and for all. I would like to formally inform the entire nation what my current networth is. Without further ado my current net worth is: MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS!!!! 1 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - December 4, 20201Pictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Read more Economy Finance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for the year 2020 Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 5 Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has today moved a motion in Parliament for the House to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting... Read more Economy Germans handover Euro 4.7 million equipment for North-Luangwa conservation efforts Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 1 GOVERNMENT values the existing partnership with Germany in supporting the promotion of conservation development in the Southern Africa Development Development Community (SADC) seeking to... Read more Headlines Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 4 Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in all voter registration centres to... Read more Rural News Authorities urge people to register as voters Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 1 Traditional and government authorities in Katete have urged the people in the area to go and register as voters in order to participate in... Read more More Articles In This Category Dundumwezi’s Village Headmen’s Visit to PF Headquarters in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 26, 2020 213 Read more First Lady Esther Lungu Registering as a Voter in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 18, 2020 27 Read more UPND Mobilisation Rally in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 16, 2020 37 Read more The remembrance day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - November 9, 2020 7 Read more
AND some one from the tribal party will lie to you that there is no development under PF? dont be cheated my brothers and sisters. My president is looking fit and leading by example. Very humble man. We love you!!
I have received a lot of requests for me to avail my assets and networth. This follows rumours that I am one of the richest men in zambia. I want to end these rumours once and for all. I would like to formally inform the entire nation what my current networth is. Without further ado my current net worth is:
MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS!!!!