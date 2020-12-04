Investigations into the complaints of alleged unusual depletion of electricity units on ZESCO Limited’s prepaid meters have been completed, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced.

ERB and the Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) joined forces to determine the accuracy of ZESCO’s prepaid meters after complaints from various parts of the country about the unusual high consumption of electricity units experienced and the results show that the meters meet the specifications.

A total of 15 complaints were received and investigations had covered different parts of the country which includes Lusaka, Southern and Copperbelt provinces.

In a statement issued to media in Lusaka yesterday, ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfune said to ensure independent verification of the meters, ERB sought ZMA’s intervention to test the accuracy of the affected prepaid meters.

“The meters were tested independently by a private laboratory while ZESCO observed the physical inspection of meters at individual households,” Ms Kwali stated.

She explained that a review of both ZESCO’s vending system for possible tampering of meters remotely and verification of compliance to ERB approved tariffs for transactions were undertaken.

”In terms of accuracy of the meters, fourteen meters were tested out of the 15 complaints received by ERB and all were found to be within the maximum permissible limits of error as stipulated in the Zambian Standard-

She said Based on the complaints received, the possibility of remote tampering of domestic prepaid meters was investigated.

“In that regard, our investigations established that it was impractical to remotely tamper with the domestic prepaid meters as there is no remote communication link between the electricity meters and ZESCO metering system or its electricity vending points (credit dispensing units),” explained Mfuli.

“In that regard, our investigations established that electricity transactions on ZECSO prepaid meters accounts conformed to the ERB approved tariffs, which came into effect on January 1st 2020’’, She said.

“Taking cognizance of the high number of complaints recorded on this matter, the ERB would continue to monitor the prepaid meeting system in collaboration with all stakeholders.

She added that to ensure compliance to all applicable, consumers must observe anything unusual and contact ERB on the Toll Free Line 8484 or through available means.