9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ZESCO Electricity Meters are Accurate, Concludes Investigation Led by ERB

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines ZESCO Electricity Meters are Accurate, Concludes Investigation Led by ERB
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Investigations into the complaints of alleged unusual depletion of electricity units on ZESCO Limited’s prepaid meters have been completed, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced.

ERB and the Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) joined forces to determine the accuracy of ZESCO’s prepaid meters after complaints from various parts of the country about the unusual high consumption of electricity units experienced and the results show that the meters meet the specifications.

A total of 15 complaints were received and investigations had covered different parts of the country which includes Lusaka, Southern and Copperbelt provinces.

In a statement issued to media in Lusaka yesterday, ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfune said to ensure independent verification of the meters, ERB sought ZMA’s intervention to test the accuracy of the affected prepaid meters.

“The meters were tested independently by a private laboratory while ZESCO observed the physical inspection of meters at individual households,” Ms Kwali stated.

She explained that a review of both ZESCO’s vending system for possible tampering of meters remotely and verification of compliance to ERB approved tariffs for transactions were undertaken.

”In terms of accuracy of the meters, fourteen meters were tested out of the 15 complaints received by ERB and all were found to be within the maximum permissible limits of error as stipulated in the Zambian Standard-

She said Based on the complaints received, the possibility of remote tampering of domestic prepaid meters was investigated.

“In that regard, our investigations established that it was impractical to remotely tamper with the domestic prepaid meters as there is no remote communication link between the electricity meters and ZESCO metering system or its electricity vending points (credit dispensing units),” explained Mfuli.

Ms Mfuli further indicated that the nature of the high number of complaints received, the possibility of remote tampering of domestic prepaid meters was instigated.

“In that regard, our investigations established that electricity transactions on ZECSO prepaid meters accounts conformed to the ERB approved tariffs, which came into effect on January 1st 2020’’, She said.

“Taking cognizance of the high number of complaints recorded on this matter, the ERB would continue to monitor the prepaid meeting system in collaboration with all stakeholders.

She added that to ensure compliance to all applicable, consumers must observe anything unusual and contact ERB on the Toll Free Line 8484 or through available means.

Previous articleFAZ DIV 1 WRAP: Storm Halts Kashikishi-Chambishi Game

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ZESCO Electricity Meters are Accurate, Concludes Investigation Led by ERB

Investigations into the complaints of alleged unusual depletion of electricity units on ZESCO Limited’s prepaid meters have been completed,...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ DIV 1 WRAP: Storm Halts Kashikishi-Chambishi Game

sports - 2
Heavy rains in Nchelenge have forced match officials to stop the FAZ National Division 1 match involving Chambishi and Kashikishi Warriors in the 55th...
Read more
Rural News

Two people die in an ambulance road accident

Chief Editor - 3
Two people have died on the spot in a road traffic accident in Lundazi District of Eastern Province. Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Luckson Sakala...
Read more
General News

766 farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme to be refunded

Chief Editor - 4
The government says it is aware that 766 farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme(FISP) in Chikankata District are unable to access fertilisers due...
Read more
Columns

UPND will Eliminate Bottlenecks and Vulnerabilities that inhibit Disabled People from Realising their Potential

Chief Editor - 7
By Hakainde Hichilema The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed every 3rd December of each year, to promote the full and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Fuel situation is stable-ERB

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has assured the nation that the fuel situation in the country has stabilized following the crisis experienced in October,...
Read more

HH Demands for the Extension of Voter registration, says PF already Rigging Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
United Party For National development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for the immediate extension of the on-going voter registration exercise until all...
Read more

Over 500 illegal miners Loot undisclosed quantities of Gold at Kasenseli gold mine

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Over 500 illegal miners have broken into the perimeter wire fence and forced their way into the mining area at Kasenseli gold mine...
Read more

ECZ to investigate the under age registration, but believes images are stage managed

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that it is aware of the images and information circulating on social-media of the alleged under-age person...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.