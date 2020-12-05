9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Zambia Win COSAFA U20 Opener

Zambia opened the 2020 COSAFA Under-20 Cup with a 1-0 victory over Namibia on Friday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Golden Mashata scored as Zambia edged the Young Brave Warriors in their opening Group B match.

The Junior Chipolopolo are joint top of Group B with Malawi on three points each.

Malawi collected their three points following a 1-0 win over Comoros Islands in the other Group B match played on Friday.

Meanwhile, the COSAFA Cup is being used as qualifiers for the 2021 Mauritania Under-20 Africa Cup.

Only the top team in each pool as well as best-placed runner-up advance to the semifinals, while the two finalists at this year’s competition will win a place at the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

