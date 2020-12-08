9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Leaders Zesco Hoping to Make a Statement At Arrows

By sports
Zesco United visit Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday seeking to continue their quiet and consistent form to stay top of the FAZ Super Division table for a second successive game.

The eight-time champions took command of the table last Saturday following a 1-0 home win over promoted Prison Leopards.

Zesco have 14 points, two more than second placed and there Ndola neighbors Buildcon, from eight and seven games played respectively.

The Ndola side has quietly gone to the top after grinding our 1-0 wins over Prison and Kitwe United plus a 1-1 home draw against Green Buffaloes since losing 3-1 away to ex-leaders and third placed Zanaco on November 25.

Another victory could just be enough for Zesco coach Mumamba Numba to make a solid statement as he settles into the new job with four wins, two draws and two defeats since replacing George Lwandamina in the off-season in late September.

Key to Zesco’s quiet revolution has been two new faces midfielder Kelvin Mubanga, who joined from Nkana, and striker Enock Sakala Junior, who was promoted from the clubs youth ranks.

Mubanga and Sakala have played a crucial role in the last three matches with three and two goals respectively and will be the men to watch at Nkoloma.

Zesco also have the added advantage of no continental pressure this season as they target to extend their four-match unbeaten run against Arrows dating back to 2018.

Ironically, Zesco also await Kenya striker Jesse Were to break his 2020/2021 drought after scoring four goals in last two wins and two draws against Arrows.

Meanwhile, the pressure is on Arrows who have lost their last two home games to Nkwazi (2-1) and Power Dynamos (1-0).

Arrows are currently slumped at number eleven and six points behind Zesco.

Previous articleStuttering Nkana In The Dock At Indeni

