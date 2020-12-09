9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
General News
International law firm Dentons joins Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners

By Chief Editor
International law firm Dentons has entered the Zambian market after finalising its combination with local firm Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners.

The operation in Lusaka will trade as Dentons Eric Silwamba Jalasi & Linyama and practices in a range of areas including commercial, corporate, banking and finance law, dispute resolution, real estate, tax, mining, employment and intellectual property.

Dentons is the world’s largest law firm by headcount.

The firm last year announced five similar combinations in Morocco, Uganda, Angola and Mozambique.

In a statement, Dentons’ global chief executive, Elliott Portnoy, said the firm intended to be a leader on the continent, adding: “Clients want access to leading talent in the markets where they do business and we can now connect clients to opportunities in Zambia and around the globe.”

Global chairman Joe Andrew expanded on that demand, saying “our clients are confronted with constant, accelerated change”, praising the new team as “talented and enterprising”.

Africa chief executive, Noor Kapdi, explained that the acquisition was part of the firm’s strategy to spread throughout the region through “combination firms who have the proven ability to offer sophisticated, high-quality legal services and business solutions in their home markets”.

Eric Silwamba himself said: “As part of Dentons, we can now offer our clients access to leading global talent and innovative business solutions to deliver high-quality service in Zambia and around the world.”

