Feature Lifestyle Updated: December 9, 2020 Koby releases "My way" By staff December 10, 2020

XYZ Entertainment rapper and music producer KOBY released the video for his latest single "My Way" off his debut album "Young Legend". The song features Elisha Long. The Music video was directed by Qbick The Visual Pap.