Thursday, December 10, 2020
General News
President Lungu offers Late Lt Gen Mibenge National funeral

By Chief Editor
2
President Edgar Lungu has accorded an official funeral to the late Former Cabinet Minister in the United National Independent Party (UNIP) government ,Benjamin Mibenge who died on Tuesday, December 8th,2020 .

President Lungu has also declared tomorrow, Friday, December 11th, 2020 as a day of national mourning for Lieutenant General Mibenge’s immense contribution to the development of the nation.

Lt Ge, Mibenge 78, died at Forest Park Hospital in Lusaka where he was receiving medical attention.

The Late Mibenge served as Minister of Foreign Affairs between November, 1990 and October, 1991 in the cabinet of first President Kenneth Kaunda.

In a statement issued to media in Lusaka today, by Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, President Lungu recalled that Lt Mibenge served in many portfolios including that of the Commander of the Zambia National Defence Forces as well as in the Foreign Service for ten years and also as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ethiopia and Namibia.

“I’m saddened by the death of Lt Gen Mibenge as he was a patriotic Zambian who served diligently in the public Service,” President Lungu stated in a statement.

President Lungu has since mourned with the bereaved family of the late Mibenge during this difficult time and has extended sincere condolences on the sad loss of the former cabinet Minister.

“The funeral gathering is being held at his residence at plot number LUS/12305, off Bulwe Road, Woodlands Extension, Lusaka and he will be buried at the leopards hill memorial Park in Lusaka, tomorrow Friday, December 11th, 2020,” read the statement.

“The burial programme will be preceded by a funeral church service to be held at the Anglican cathedral of the holy cross at 10:00 hours.

Members of the public are reminded that the official funeral of Lt, Ge Mibenge has been restricted to close family members and selected senior government officials in observance of health guidelines on the spread of the coronavirus.

2 COMMENTS

  2. I remember him addressing us as a commander-in-chief of the combined Zambia Defense Forces @ Kitwe Skills Center, in early 1980, after we were recalled for mobilisation during the Zimbabwe liberation war. MHSRIEP

