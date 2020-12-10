9.5 C
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Rural Crime: 66 year old Nakonde man murdered

By Chief Editor
A 66 year old man of Mbawe village in Nakonde district in Muchinga Province, has been murdered by unknown people. The development has been confirmed to ZANIS by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase.

Mr Njase said Wrightwell Sinkala was last seen on Monday around 05:00 hours in the morning when he went to his maize field 5 kilometres away from his home. The Police Commissioner added that Sinkala was discovered dead yesterday around 07:00 hours in his field facing down with a deep cut on the neck.

The Police Chief added that the motive for the murder is not yet known and that investigations into the matter have been instituted, while the body of the deceased is currently deposited at Nakonde District Hospital awaiting postmortem and burial.

Meanwhile, the Muchinga Province Police Command has called on the Community Crime Prevention unit (CCPU) to continue working hard and in collaboration with other defence forces in the region, in order to zero in on the criminals.

Mr Njase has also appealed to the aged people in the villages, to avoid moving long distances alone, but should be accompanied by someone.

The Police Commissioner has warned the perpetrators of such violent acts that the long arm of the law will catch up with them and that they will be dealt with accordingly.

“As police we want to send a serious warning to all those involved in the killing of innocent people that the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” said Commissioner Njase.

