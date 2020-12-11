9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Micho Appears Before South Africa Court

By sports
41 views
1
Sports Feature Sports Micho Appears Before South Africa Court
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has appeared in the South African Magistrate’s Court on alleged sexual harassment charges.

Micho, 51, was in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman on Monday at Wolfson Stadium during the ongoing COSAFA Under-20 Cup in Port Elizabeth.

“It is alleged that earlier this week on Monday 07 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee. He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts,” said National Prosecuting Authority – Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who in turned warned Sredojevic not to do it again. Later on that day the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks,” stated Ngcakani.

Micho was granted R10 000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.

Previous articleCity, Chambishi, Kansanshi & Celtic Tight in Early Promotion Race

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Micho Appears Before South Africa Court

Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has appeared in the South African Magistrate’s Court on alleged sexual harassment charges. Micho, 51,...
Read more
Feature Sports

City, Chambishi, Kansanshi & Celtic Tight in Early Promotion Race

sports - 0
The race for promotion in FAZ National Division 1 remains tight with City of Lusaka, Chambishi, Kafue Celtic and Kansanshi Dynamos earning the early...
Read more
Headlines

PF government has helped cut the cost of communication-Kafwaya

Chief Editor - 1
Transport and Communication Minister Mutotye Kafwaya says the PF government has managed to lower the cost of communications since assuming power in 2011. Mr Kafwaya...
Read more
Rural News

Over 3,900 people put on social cash transfer in Limulunga district

Chief Editor - 2
Government has disbursed over K3 million for social cash transfer beneficiaries in Limulunga district in Western Province. The funding is expected to benefit a total...
Read more
Economy

Minister Chiteme hands over 20 vehicles, speed boat to Luapula, Muchinga, Northern Provinces for climate change Project

Chief Editor - 14
The Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme, MP, this week handed over 20 motor vehicles and a speed boat to 16 districts...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

City, Chambishi, Kansanshi & Celtic Tight in Early Promotion Race

Feature Sports sports - 0
The race for promotion in FAZ National Division 1 remains tight with City of Lusaka, Chambishi, Kafue Celtic and Kansanshi Dynamos earning the early...
Read more

Fathi Calm But Concerned About Napsa Stars’ League Form

Feature Sports sports - 1
Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi is not feeling the pressure but just concerned about his sides’ five-game winless start to the league season. That run is...
Read more

Chipolopolo Invited For Pre-2021 CHAN Friendlies

Feature Sports sports - 4
Chipolopolo have been invited for a planned pre-2021 CHAN four-nation tournament by hosts Cameroon. According to Cameroonian media reports, the four-team tournament will be held...
Read more

Giant-killlers Indeni Eye Zesco’s Scalp

Feature Sports sports - 2
Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya believes his side is officially this season’s giant-killer as Saturday's Ndola derby away date against Zesco United looms. The fourth placed...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.