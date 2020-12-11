Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has appeared in the South African Magistrate’s Court on alleged sexual harassment charges.

Micho, 51, was in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman on Monday at Wolfson Stadium during the ongoing COSAFA Under-20 Cup in Port Elizabeth.

“It is alleged that earlier this week on Monday 07 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee. He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts,” said National Prosecuting Authority – Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who in turned warned Sredojevic not to do it again. Later on that day the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks,” stated Ngcakani.

Micho was granted R10 000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.