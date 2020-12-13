9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Nkana Dismantle Green Eagles

Nkana ended their three-match winless run with their best performance of the season so far when they shocked Green Eagles 3-1 at home in Kitwe.

The defending champions came into the match after losing two of their last three league matches that had left them stranded inside the bottom four relegation zone.

But three first half goals from Fred Tshimenga, Idris Mbombo and Harrison Chisala lifted the defending champions from 16th and out of the drop zone to 14th following their biggest league win so far this season.

Nkana sent Eagles to the ropes with two quick-goals in the opening five minutes when Tshimenga headed in the first in the 3rd minute and Mbombo added the second two minutes later.

It was all Nkana from then on until the 17th minute when Shadreck Mulungwe reduced the gap.

But Chisala stretched Nkana’s lead on the stroke of halftime when he poked in a ball that was teed into the midfielders’ path by Tshimenga
Meanwhile, Nkana sat back after the break to conserve some energy ahead of Wednesdays Kitwe derby at home against Kitwe United.

And in Ndola, Buildcon reclaimed number one from Zesco United on goal difference after they came from behind to beat Kitwe United 2-1 at home.

Motela Mulembya scored for United in the 46th minute but Buildcon hit back through an Isaac Shamujompa 76th penalty and Emmanuel Mwiinde completed the comeback in stoppage time.

Buildcon and second placed Zesco are tied on 18 points from nine and ten games respectively.

Previous articleKansanshi Take Overnight Lead of Div 1

Nkana Dismantle Green Eagles

