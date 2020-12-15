9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Rural News
Western Province bans the movement of Livestock

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has suspended the slaughter and banned the movement of Livestock within and out of Western Province with effect from December 12, 2020.

Western Province Veterinary Officer Harrison Chiwawa disclosed this development in a statement made available to ZANIS in Mongu today.

Mr. Chiwawa said this follows the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Sioma, Shangombo, Kalabo, Sikongo, Nalolo and Nkeyema districts of Western Province.

He stated that according to the Animal Health Act No. 27 of 2010, all cloven-hoofed livestock shall not be allowed to move between and within districts and also in and out of the province.

Mr. Chiwawa added that all forms of slaughters of the said animals will not be allowed until further notice.

He has since appealed to all livestock stakeholders to cooperate during this period as the department of veterinary services works to normalize the situation.

  3. This is a very sad development, I hope it isn’t the beef Mafia at work. Usually, animals are slaughtered within Western province and transported in refrigerated containers to Lusaka and Copperbelt. This business is booming and offered competition to other large corporations. Many people will be affected by this development

