Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has disclosed that the government is working on a robust program towards teacher recruitment, aimed at improving the education system in the country.

Dr. Kalumba indicated that in the recent past government has been recruiting about 5000 teachers every year, in order to refine the student-teacher ratio.

The Permanent Secretary noted that his ministry is aware of the challenges that pupils in various schools go through due to an inadequate number of teachers, thereby compromising on the provision of quality education.

He guaranteed that the government will soon make pronouncements that will transform the education sector, saying that it is the responsibility of the authority to ensure that teachers are recruited, hence parents should not be worried.

“We are a Ministry that is concerned about the plight of the children in the schools and we need the adequate number of teaching staff to handle the children, but we must not also forget that some five years ago, every year government would recruit 5,000 teachers yearly, and the number went to over 30, 000 teachers. It’s just this period when we have slowed a bit but there is a robust program ahead,” Dr. Kalumba explained.

The Permanent Secretary expressed happiness that the school calendar is successfully being implemented amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He stated that with the outbreak of COVID-19, many people expressed negative sentiments towards the school calendar among which included doubt that the country would manage to conduct general certificate examinations.

He commended the teachers for ensuring that learning was on course after laxity of COVID-19 restrictions, announcing that grade nine exams have concluded today, incident-free while grade 12 exams have also commenced.

He acknowledged that it was only through concerted efforts from the teachers, parents, and pupils who adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines that the 2020 school calendar was not compromised.

“From what we have seen today, there is a successful conduct of examinations, we want to thank the teachers, pupils and the general public for having to safeguard the future of the nation through examinations,” the Permanent Secretary stated.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking in an interview with the media in Lusaka, today.