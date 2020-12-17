Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has warned health workers in the country to desist from pilfering drugs.

Speaking in Chipata yesterday when he addressed directors of health and hospital medical superintendents drawn from all the 14 districts of Eastern Province. Dr. Malama said the government remains committed to ensuring that all health centers in the country are well stocked with essential drugs.

Dr Malama, however, observed with sadness that pilfering of drugs has remained rife in health facilities.

He has since warned that the government will not condone the practice of drug pilfering as any case found will not be treated lightly but dismissed and prosecuted.

“As a government, we will not condone any case of drug pilferage, and offenders will be dismissed and prosecuted. We remain committed to ensuring that all our health centers in the country are well stocked with essential drugs,” the PS said.

Dr. Malama further urged district health directors and superintendents to ensure that all drugs in health centres are managed by qualified people.