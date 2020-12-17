The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has said that the contents of the issued Cabinet Office Circular No. 12 of 2020 dated 20th October, 2020 in which the Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon K. Miti directed all Public Officers, including those serving in Foreign Missions, Quasi-Government, Grant Aided Institutions and State Owned Enterprises intending to participate in the 2021 General Elections to resign no later than 30th November, 2020 so as to protect the integrity and impartiality of the Public Service lacks legal basis and may actually infringe on the rights of the intended recipients.

In a statement released to the media, LAZ said that what was clear under the Constitution is that a public officer or constitutional office holder must resign, immediately they ‘seek election to a political office’, but not before or for merely having such an intention.

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has noted, with concern, the contents of the issued Cabinet Office Circular No. 12 of 2020 dated 20th October, 2020 in which the Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon K. Miti directed all Public Officers, including those serving in Foreign Missions, Quasi-Government, Grant Aided Institutions and State Owned Enterprises intending to participate in the 2021 General Elections to resign no later than 30th November, 2020 so as to protect the integrity and impartiality of the Public Service.

Though noble, it is LAZ’s position that the said Cabinet Office Circular No. 12 of 2020 lacks legal basis and may actually infringe on the rights of the intended recipients. This is because the law requiring a public officer to resign once the officer seeks a political office is already provided under Article 186 of the Constitution of Zambia as amended by Act No. 2 of 2016. This Article does not prescribe any time frame within which a public officer or Constitutional office holder with only an intention to seek political office should resign.

What is clear under the Constitution is that a public officer or constitutional office holder must resign, immediately they ‘seek election to a political office’, but not before or for merely having such an intention. It is the view of LAZ that the trigger is, therefore, the act of seeking election to a political office.

LAZ has since engaged the Government through the Attorney General on this matter and has laid its concerns regarding Circular No. 12 of 2020 before him for the necessary corrective action. It is the hope of LAZ that the said Circular will either be revised or otherwise withdrawn as soon as possible.