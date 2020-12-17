President Edgar Lungu says government will no longer tolerate mining investors who cry foul each time the country tries to earn something from the mines through new tax measures.

The Head of State states that government will no longer tolerate mining investors who rush to courts even when they have completely ruined the mining resource.

Speaking when he officially launched the Economic Recovery Programme 2020 – 2023 (ERP), President Lungu said time has come to decide the country’s own destiny.

He indicated that government will certainly work with investors that have exhibited goodwill and they are there.

“This economic recovery programme provides for a way to capitalise on the high mineral commodity prices to harness that potential for the benefit of the country. In that respect, we must build on the potential of gold to systematically build our strategic reserves. We must assume a significant stake in some selected mine assets so that we create sufficient value for the nation and also a means of comparing such mines with private sector owned mines,” said the President.

“In addition, owning a stake in some strategic mines gives the state the leverage required to utilise the defined mineral resources to benefit the nation beyond taxes. You will, therefore, observe that there is a deliberate strategy to acquire additional stake in some selected mines to support the growth trajectory. I must mention here that this is not nationalisation of mines, on the contrary, it’s the state acquiring majority stake in selected mines while allowing private investors to also participate in the sector.”

President Lungu further indicated that whereas the current mines with defined resources have supported this generation of large-scale mining activities, Zambia must invest in more exploration to further guarantee success in the extractive industry.

He explained that exploration will not only be for minerals but also for oil and gas.

“My government through this economic recovery plan will also provide a stable fiscal regime for the extractive sector that can promote more investment in exploration. We have already started seeing the potential of gold with the advent of zambia gold limited. The plan recognises the need to harness the gold potential and expand it by encouraging more investment in the gold subsector. Formalisation of the smallscale and artisanal sector cannot be over emphasised so that all the gold is not only accounted for but also used to spur economic development in the nation,” he added.

“The economic recovery programme, therefore, projects the need to organise the gold subsector both in terms of the trading but also mining and processing. Ladies and gentlemen, as a country, we have depended on copper since its discovery. We have been told for years now that copper is a wasting asset and that we should look at other sectors for our survival in future. However, copper continues to sustain our economy and I dare say it will still continue to do so for years to come.”

The Head of State emphasized that his vision is that, while mining continues to sustain the country, there is need for value addition to the resources so that the country produces a range of products from the minerals, gain foreign exchange from such products, and also create further employment for the people apart from mining.