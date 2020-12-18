Economist Chibamba Kanyama says there is need for adequate political will if the newly launched Economic Recovery Programme is to be successfully implemented.

Mr Kanyama who attended the launch of the strategy document on Thursday at Mulungushi International Conference Centre described it as comprehensive.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Kanyama said the successful implementation of the document will depend on the political will of those in power.

“I have now read the Economic Recovery Programme document. It is extremely comprehensive though it is an enhancement from previous other strategies and budget statements,” he stated.

“To make it work this time, certain enablers are required: 1. Political will 2. Political will 3. Political will 4.”

He added, “Coordination the Liverpool way (knowing what is happening at every given moment across all government departments, passing the ball accurately, substituting effectively, watching the scoreboard and clock simultaneously and charging forward with discipline, focus and incisiveness).”

Mr Kanyama said there is also need to make some hard decisions if Zambia is to have the support from the IMF.

He charged that the IMF may not pass the document as it is unless Zambia adds to it measurable commitments in the areas of fuel, energy, agriculture subsidies, stalling growth in wages, showing evidence of project cancellation, rescoping, and postponement of loans.

Mr Kanyama added that there will also be need for realignment of the ERP to the 2021 budget a d bringing forward the debt reprofiling to before mid-2021 from the projected end of 2022

He further noted the need to deal with external arrears in 2021 when Zambia plan to engage the Fund and not by end of 2023.

Mr Kanyama stressed the need to demonstrate transparency and accountability in social safety nets.

“The goal in the ERP should be to ensure our intentions are consistent and speak with each other. Above all, there must be extensive change management training in the public service.”

He added, “In order to have different results for any strategy, there is need for clear leadership at every administrative level. The EPR will be the same old story unless we learn the power of efficiency (the Liverpool way). If we really need the support of the IMF, let us translate the EPR from a narrative to actual projected figures; showing clearly what each action will produce quantitatively.”