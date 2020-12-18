9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 18, 2020
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Samuel Matete on Elective ZAA AGM Ballot

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Samuel Matete on Elective ZAA AGM Ballot
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) has declared Samuel Matete’s presidential nomination valid ahead of Saturday’s elective annual general meeting in Lusaka.

Matete, the former 400m hurdles world champion, is challenging incumbent ZAA president Elias Mpondela at the Mulungushi Conference Centre.

ZAA has in the past alleged that Matete was not its member.

According to the list of successful candidates released by ZAA, Matete and Mpondela are the only presidential candidates.

Meanwhile, Davison Mung’ambata is unopposed for the position of General Secretary.

Godwin Chenda, Maureen Situmbeko, Bernard Bwalya and Tonny Khunga are fighting for the role of vice president.

Previous articleZesco United Introduce Foreign Quota System

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Samuel Matete on Elective ZAA AGM Ballot

The Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) has declared Samuel Matete's presidential nomination valid ahead of Saturday's elective annual general meeting...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United Introduce Foreign Quota System

sports - 1
Zesco United has moved ahead of the pack and introduced a self-imposed foreign player quota. A lot of lip-service has been flying around over the...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Pompi releases video for highly anticipated collaborates with Grammy nomiated artiste Mali Music

staff - 0
Pompi collaborated with American Grammy nominated gospel artiste ,Mali Music on the song “Penne Ni Manga Nyumba” This song speaks about the importance of where...
Read more
General News

Government concerned with the low number of school leavers finding places in tertiary institutions

Chief Editor - 11
Government has expressed concerns with the low number of school leavers finding places in tertiary institutions. And Minister of Higher Education, Brian Mushimba says this...
Read more
Rural News

Workers at Chinese Owned Fubest Supermarket demand for better pay

Chief Editor - 8
Workers at Fubest Supermarket, a Chinese owned business in Kasama District, Northern Province, have turned down tools demanding improved working conditions of service. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco United Introduce Foreign Quota System

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United has moved ahead of the pack and introduced a self-imposed foreign player quota. A lot of lip-service has been flying around over the...
Read more

Firing Fear Haunts Winless Kitwe United Coach

Feature Sports sports - 2
Kitwe United coach Stephen Mwansa fears for his job as his promoted side remain rooted at the bottom of the FAZ Super Division. Winless Chingalika,...
Read more

Back-to-Back League Wins Cheers Nkana Bench

Feature Sports sports - 1
Interim Nkana coach Kaunda Simonda says Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over bottom placed and winless Kitwe United was a good welcome for his new...
Read more

Green Eagles Test Zesco United’s Quiet Rise

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United visit Green Eagles on Friday seeking a win that will return them to top spot and possibly seen them head into the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.