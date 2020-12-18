The Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) has declared Samuel Matete’s presidential nomination valid ahead of Saturday’s elective annual general meeting in Lusaka.

Matete, the former 400m hurdles world champion, is challenging incumbent ZAA president Elias Mpondela at the Mulungushi Conference Centre.

ZAA has in the past alleged that Matete was not its member.

According to the list of successful candidates released by ZAA, Matete and Mpondela are the only presidential candidates.

Meanwhile, Davison Mung’ambata is unopposed for the position of General Secretary.

Godwin Chenda, Maureen Situmbeko, Bernard Bwalya and Tonny Khunga are fighting for the role of vice president.