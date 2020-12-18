Ten thousand emerging farmers are earmarked to receive support to increase their productivity, incomes, and sustainable farming practices under a new project spearheaded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Corteva Agriscience, Global Communities, and John Deere.

The development is a result of a Zambia Emerging Partnership whose objective is to transform Zambia’s largely subsistence sector through the commercialization of emerging farmers.

The three-year project will leverage more than K777 million (US$37 million) in loans for inputs and equipment, resulting in more than 50,000 hectares of crops planted using climate-adaptive seeds and other sustainable technologies.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo, in a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by Public Affairs Officer, Sean McIntosh at the U.S Embassy in Zambia, indicates that Zambia’s agriculture remains primarily subsistence, in which approximately 1.5 million smallholder farmers eking out a modest livelihood on less than two hectares of land.

Mr. Katambo observed that maize productivity is low due to limited adoption of improved technologies and practices and that smallholder farmers are vulnerable due to their reliance on rainfall which has become more variable due to climate change.

“Farming is profitable if farmers produce efficiently and empowering smallholder farmers to improve their productivity and grow their income is the sure way to eradicate hunger, poverty and improve community livelihoods,” he noted.

And USAID Charge d’ Affairs David Young stated the USAID and development organization Global Communities will train farmers on production techniques, post-harvest handling, and transport, increase access to credit and finance, and link farmers to markets.

“The U.S. government prioritizes enterprise-driven inclusive economic growth and we are excited to launch yet another partnership with the private sector to advance this goal,” said Mr. Young.

“By leveraging Corteva’s world-class seed technologies, offering farmers better access to high-quality John Deere equipment and coordinating with Global Communities and their innovative approaches to addressing rural poverty, USAID hopes to catalyze a dramatic improvement in farmer yields and income,”

Meanwhile, Global Communities Chief Executive Officer, David Weiss pointed out that his organization works to advance innovative agricultural interventions side by side with rural families, particularly women farmers who are at the vanguard of their communities.

“We connect people with resources, training, and access to capital so they can build healthy, secure, stable lives even in the face of climate change’s increasing impact on food security,” he said.

And President of Africa and the Middle East at Corteva Agriscience, Subbarao Kolli said Agronomists from Corteva Agriscience, the company behind Pannar and Pioneer brand seeds, will work directly with farmers to enhance adoption of hybrid seed and crop protection technologies and advance sustainable farming practices.

He said the collaboration is aligned to Corteva’s 2030 sustainability goals, spanning a wide range of initiatives for farmers, the land, communities, and operations.

“We will bring unparalleled technical expertise and innovative approaches and support the needs of farmers to help improve productivity, incomes, and sustainable farming practices,” Mr. Kolli stated.

Sales and Marketing Director for John Deere Africa & Middle East, Jaco Bevers indicated that through proven mechanization solutions and customer lifecycle support, the company is committed to improving the livelihoods of people across the continent in agriculture especially the communities of Zambia.

“We are honored to be part of this project and with the direct involvement and support from our dealer partner in Zambia, Afgri Equipment, we will live up to this commitment,” he assured.

The Emerging Farmers collaboration will catalyze greater productivity of emerging farmers working with 20-60 hectares of land, as well as support their communities and contribute to building a resilient global food system in Central Province that includes Mumbwa, Chibombo, Kapiri, and Luano.

Others are Southern Province specifically Chikankata, Mazabuka, Monze, Kalomo, and Choma as well as Copperbelt Province in Mpongwe, Lufwanyama, and Masaiti including Eastern Province’s Petauke district and North-Western Province Solwezi and Kasempa.