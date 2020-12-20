9.5 C
Chief Chibwika explains why he has not issued gold panning certificates

By Chief Editor
Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district of North-Western province has clarified the delay to issue gold panning licences to cooperatives in his chiefdom.

Speaking during a courtesy call by Home affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda and his provincial counterpart, Willies Mangimela recently, Chief Chibwika said the delay to issue gold panning licences to twenty cooperatives in his chiefdom was because the panning certificates were issued in areas without mineral potential.

“The manner in which they were issued was not in the way that it will benefit the local people because they were issued in areas where there is no potential”, he said.

Chief Chibwika said an agreement with the minister of mines to hold on to the certificate until the ministry sends personnel to amend the irregularities.

“So upon scrutinizing and verifying that they were in a wrong place we agreed with the honorable minister with his entourage that we should not issue those certificates”, he said.

The traditional leader said issuing the certificates without the amendments would have caused more problems because people were going to discover that they were taken far away from potential areas with minerals deposits.

And North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela said it is unfortunate that such allegations could be made about the chiefdom but assured the chief that the misinformation will be rectified.

“It is unfortunate that there were such statements but they can be corrected”, Mr Mangimela said.

He said he was aware of the challenge around the licenses but expressed happiness that the matter will be settled when officers from ministry of mines are on the ground.

