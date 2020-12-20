Information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has reiterated the need for the media to disseminate information that is accurate and unbiased. Mr. Malupenga says the media fraternity is key to national development and that people across the country depend on the media to keep them informed about various national issues.

He said the media therefore is expected to present stories right to the highest professional standards.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking in Lusaka yesterday when he officiated at the media mentorship class organized by Uplift Media under the theme “Addressing Misinformation Hands-on”.

Mr. Malupenga noted that misinformation is one of the serious challenges that media professionals must help to cure by distinguishing themselves from those masquerading to be part of the profession.

He said the theme is timely as the whole world grapples with the challenge of fake news as a result of advancements in technology which has given rise to various social media platforms.

“I am glad that this mentorship programme is meant to teach young professionals how to collect, report, edit and disseminate objective balanced information,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary added that the media career is a noble profession because of the immense impact, influence and power it has on the lives and general wellbeing of the people.

“This means that those who choose to pursue this profession must ensure that they acquire the requisite training and have a fair understanding of issues that impact the lives of people who depend on them to make informed decisions, “advised Me. Malupenga.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary noted that the media industry in the country is inhibited by several factors such as inadequate regulation, lack of a level economic playing field and lack of transparency of ownership.

He added that non- utilisation of the media as a platform for democratic discourse, inadequate skills among media practitioners and inadequate media development related infrastructure is among other challenges affecting the development of the industry.

“As you may be aware, last month my ministry launched the Media Development Policy which is aimed at addressing the above mentioned challenges. The policy will also ensure that the basic right to receive and impact information as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, is enhanced further,” Mr. Malupenga indicated.

He added that the Media Development Policy will promote professional capacity building that underpins freedom of expression, pluralism and diversity.

And Uplift Media Chairperson Penipher Nyirenda said her organisation is working with communities to provide free media building.

Mrs. Nyirenda added that among other things, Uplift Media also provides mentorship to inspire people who wishes to join the media profession.