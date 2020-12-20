Mighty Mufulira Wanderers will cross into the New Year placed 9th on the FAZ National Division 1 table after Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.

Striker Maxwell Mulutula grabbed a hat-trick at the OYDC as Celtic condemned Wanderers to their third loss of the season.

Forward Pheuzzy Chibandika scored the consolation goal.

Wanderers remain on 15 points, eight behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after playing 11 matches.

Celtic stay second on 22 points after 11 matches played.

Leaders Kansanshi moved to 23 points when Erick Yema’s late goal handed them a 1-0 win over Trident in the North Western derby at home in Solwezi on Saturday.

City of Lusaka are number three on the table after edging National Assembly 1-0 to increase their tally to 22 points.

Elsewhere, Nchanga Rangers are back in the top four after thumping Police College 2-0 away in Lusaka thanks to goals registered by strikers Friday Konga and Mangani Phiri.

Fourth placed Brave have 19 points while Police are second from the bottom with seven points from 11 matches played.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 11 Results

20/12/2020

Kabwe Youth 0-2 Konkola Blades

Kafue Celtics 3-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Livingston Pirates 1-0 Chambishi FC

Gomes FC 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour



19/12/2020

Police Collage 0-2 Nchanga Rangers FC

Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 Zesco Shockers

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Trident

National Assembly 0-1 City of Lusaka

Malaiti Rangers 1-1 MUZA FC