Mighty Mufulira Wanderers will cross into the New Year placed 9th on the FAZ National Division 1 table after Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.
Striker Maxwell Mulutula grabbed a hat-trick at the OYDC as Celtic condemned Wanderers to their third loss of the season.
Forward Pheuzzy Chibandika scored the consolation goal.
Wanderers remain on 15 points, eight behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos, after playing 11 matches.
Celtic stay second on 22 points after 11 matches played.
Leaders Kansanshi moved to 23 points when Erick Yema’s late goal handed them a 1-0 win over Trident in the North Western derby at home in Solwezi on Saturday.
City of Lusaka are number three on the table after edging National Assembly 1-0 to increase their tally to 22 points.
Elsewhere, Nchanga Rangers are back in the top four after thumping Police College 2-0 away in Lusaka thanks to goals registered by strikers Friday Konga and Mangani Phiri.
Fourth placed Brave have 19 points while Police are second from the bottom with seven points from 11 matches played.
FAZ National Division 1 Week 11 Results
20/12/2020
Kabwe Youth 0-2 Konkola Blades
Kafue Celtics 3-1 Mufulira Wanderers
Livingston Pirates 1-0 Chambishi FC
Gomes FC 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour
19/12/2020
Police Collage 0-2 Nchanga Rangers FC
Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 Zesco Shockers
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Trident
National Assembly 0-1 City of Lusaka
Malaiti Rangers 1-1 MUZA FC
I will try to make this short as possible. In January, I found out that my husband of almost 4yrs was having an affair and he actually brought this woman to my home. I was devastated to say the least. I met my husband 5 years ago and he swept me off my feet and we got married 11months after we met. We had a great marriage (I thought) we have two beautiful boys. In 2018 we moved 800 miles away to a very small town due to his job. I quit my high paying job at a company that I had worked at for 3yrs to move away from my family and job/career to be a stay at home mom. Then here we are 2 years later going through a divorce and no job. I felt a long-term mental disorder going through all of these emotions from acceptance, to denial, to how can this be and back again. I tried all the best effort i could to get him back from this woman whom he was having an affiar with, and make him see how much i love to be with him. But he insisted he never wanted to be with me anymore. Its was almost 4 months since he started living with this other woman, then i decided to use Mama Angel Spiritual prayers for help because i had no other choice and i felt everything was lost to me. I had the most wonderful and happy marriage after using her prayers in just 48 hours, and that was how my marital life was fixed back to its right track. If you are one of the people who is in a loveless and unhappy marriage that you think cannot be brought back to life (and you can only determine that by being very honest with yourself), believe me…there is light at the end of this tunnel. Listen to your heart and get yourself of that pain go find help and Mama Angel will surely get you out of that situation. Just reach her on +2670079361, she will be able to help you in no time!.
Fix your life and body with our natural products and find the confidence you have always wanted with no side effects and 100% guaranteed results. We have Hips and Bums Enlargement Products, Penis Enlargement Products Weight Loss and Gain Products, Stretch Marks Removal Creams, Tummy and Waist Flattening Products, Black/Dark Spot Removal Creams, Fertility and all Reproduction Problems Solutions, Sex boost Products, Breast Firming And Enlargement Products and many more. Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you. We even offer delivery services for those that cant make it to our store.