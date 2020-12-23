9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Nkana Denied Win by Petro Atletico

Nkana have conceded a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Petro Atletico of Angola in the first leg match of the CAF Champions pre-group stage in Kitwe.

Striker Adriano Nicolau Yano came off the bench to punish Nkana with a 90th minute goal at Nkana Stadium.

Yano had replaced Silas Dany after the break as coach Antonia Casano made three substitutions in the second half.

Midfielder Harrison Chisala put Nkana in front in the 60th minute after a solo effort.

In a post-match interview, Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu regretted the late goal Kalampa allowed.

“I think it is still open though a bit difficult on our side because of the goal we have allowed,” said Kaindu.

Coach Casano said there is all to play for in the return leg to be played on January 6 in Luanda, Angola.

“Chances to progress are 50-50. Football depends is complicated, football is open until the last minutes of the game. We must concentrate and rest Nkana,” said Casano.

