Green Eagles’ days in the CAF Confederation Cup appear numbered after losing the first leg tie of the first round at home in Lusaka.

Coton Sport of Cameroon thumped Eagles 2-0 at Nkoloma Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Felix Tcheoude put Coton Sports in front a minute after the half time break before Tchuente Tchuente extended the visitors lead in the 62nd minute via a penalty.

The two sides meet in the return leg set for Cameroon in a fortnight.

Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has not given up despite the home loss.

“Yes the chances are very slim but this is football and anything can happen. We just have to hope for the better,” Chiyangi told journalists in a post match interview.

Coton Sport coach Souleymanou Aboubakar remained calm despite the big win in Lusaka.

“For sure this game was very hard. We have never come across a team like Green Eagles that has given us this kind of competition since this competition started,” said Aboubakar.