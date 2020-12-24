9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 24, 2020
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Green Eagles CAF Confed Cup Days Looking Numbered

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Green Eagles CAF Confed Cup Days Looking Numbered
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Eagles’ days in the CAF Confederation Cup appear numbered after losing the first leg tie of the first round at home in Lusaka.

Coton Sport of Cameroon thumped Eagles 2-0 at Nkoloma Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Felix Tcheoude put Coton Sports in front a minute after the half time break before Tchuente Tchuente extended the visitors lead in the 62nd minute via a penalty.

The two sides meet in the return leg set for Cameroon in a fortnight.

Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has not given up despite the home loss.

“Yes the chances are very slim but this is football and anything can happen. We just have to hope for the better,” Chiyangi told journalists in a post match interview.

Coton Sport coach Souleymanou Aboubakar remained calm despite the big win in Lusaka.

“For sure this game was very hard. We have never come across a team like Green Eagles that has given us this kind of competition since this competition started,” said Aboubakar.

Previous articleNkana Denied Win by Petro Atletico

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Green Eagles CAF Confed Cup Days Looking Numbered

Green Eagles’ days in the CAF Confederation Cup appear numbered after losing the first leg tie of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Denied Win by Petro Atletico

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana have conceded a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Petro Atletico of Angola in the first leg...
Read more

Bravo Nchanga Rangers Bench Toasts Top Spot Status

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Nchanga Rangers coaching bench is cheered that Brave have reclaimed the top four status in the FAZ National Division 1 campaign. Nchanga went into...
Read more

Nkana Seek Refreshed Continental Form Under Kaindu

Feature Sports sports - 0
Kelvin Kaindu starts his Nkana tenure with a big continental test on Wednesday against Angola’s perennial continental campaigner Petro Atletico in a 2020/2021 CAF...
Read more

Napsa Stars Draw With UD Songo

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have all to play for in the CAF Confederation Cup following a stalemate at home in their second round, first leg game...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.